Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard (Day 2) guide: Silken and sturdy, the lotus in the pond

A new Floral Courtyard challenge in Genshin Impact has arrived. Inazuma residents are celebrating the Irodori festival, where travelers and Paimon help them with everything and anything.

The Floral Courtyard is a mini-event where players are given a theme, and they need to make a courtyard based on it. If they cannot complete the challenge within the time limit, the game provides hints to ease the process.

Here's a quick guide to completing the latest Floral Courtyard challenge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide to making a courtyard with Silken and sturdy, the lotus in the pond theme

On day 2, the NPC from Inazuma named Fushizome tells travelers to make a floral courtyard with the theme: Silken and sturdy, the lotus in the pond.

Players are required to choose the following items to complete the theme:

Base - Crystal Ripples

Floral Scene - Dewdrop Cabochon

Main Flower (Front-Left) - Tall Water Lily's dreams

Main Flower (Front-Center) - Tall Lotus in the Rain

Main Flower (Front-Right) - Short Pale Blush of Brush

Main Flower (Back-Left) - Medium Pale Blush of Brush

Main Flower (Back-Center) - Tall Pale Blush of Brush

Main Flower (Back-Right) - Medium Pale Blush of Brush

It is important to reiterate that the above pattern is for the second challenge. Before that, travelers naturally need to complete the first Floral Courtyard challenge with the theme: The purple sakura lies sparse, the clear sand is fragrant.

It requires them to arrange the flowers in this order:

Base - Moonlight on Sand

Floral Scene - Swaying Shion

Main Flower (Front-Left) - Short Champagne Bloom

Main Flower (Front-Center) - Medium Champagne Bloom

Main Flower (Front-Right) - Short Champagne Bloom

Main Flower (Back-Left) - Medium Champagne Bloom

Main Flower (Back-Center) - Tall Champagne Bloom

Main Flower (Back-Right) - Tall Champagne Bloom

Even if users can't crack the code within a minute, they can rely on the hints released after that. By completing these challenges, they'll be able to get 80 Primogems (40 Primogems each) and some additional rewards.

Interestingly, every floral courtyard made in the ongoing event can also be used in the Serenitea Pot as a decorative item.

How to unlock Floral Courtyard event in Genshin Impact

It is worth noting that Floral Courtyard is a mini-game that can only be unlocked after completing the True Tales of the Violet Garden: Act 3 quest. These quests are added to the quest menu when players open the Hues of the Violet Garden event page and select them.

The Hues of the Violet Garden event will be available until April 25, and players will have a lot of tasks to do. They are advised to complete new challenges as they arrive, or they might miss out on many Primogems.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is underway, and the first half of the update has been a massive hit. Ayato has undoubtedly lived up to expectations as a DPS/sub-DPS character, and the second half will bring back Ayaka and some events.

After that, Genshin Impact version 2.7 will arrive with two new characters named Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. While the former is a five-star Hydro bow user, the latter is a four-star Electro Sword user who can also heal party members. Thanks to leaks and HoYoverse's drip marketing, the hype for both characters is unreal.

