Genshin Impact Irodori Poetry Part 3 guide: All Mondstadt regional specialties listed

Genshin Impact’s latest event Irodori Poetry has entered its third phase. Irodori Poetry Part III has a format similar to the previous two days, where players will have to take four photos of regional specialties. This time, travelers will have to find four different Mondstadt specialties and take pictures of them.

It is important that the photos are taken from the “Take Photo” mode from Paimon’s Menu as any pictures taken from Kamera are not considered for the event. Players have to make sure that the message “Appropriate Target Found” pops up before they click on a photo.

A total of eight regional specialties can be found in Mondstadt, which includes the following:

Calla Lily

Cecilia

Dandelion Seed

Philanemo Mushroom

Small Lamp Grass

Valberry

Windwheel Aster

This article will discuss all the Mondstadt regional specialties in Genshin Impact and where players can find them.

Genshin Impact: All the regional specialties of Mondstadt & where to find them

In order to find the desired regional specialties, players should follow the steps as listed below:

Press ESC to open Paimon’s Menu

Click on the camera icon located on left

Adjust the angle till the message “Appropriate Target Found” appears

Press ENTER to take a photo

Players can take a look at the list below, which contains four Mondstadt specialties that players can easily find to quickly complete the event.

Philanemo Mushroom

Philanemo Mushroon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to Mondstadt city and head towards Blacksmith. From there, keep walking forward until you reach the residential buildings. These residential buildings have Philanemo Mushrooms growing on them.

Players will have to circle around these buildings to find them.

Dandelion Seed

Dandelion Seeds (Image via Genshin Impact)

After collecting the Philanemo Mushrooms, go outside the Mondstadt city gate but do not approach the bridge. Rather, head left or right from there to find Dandelion seeds in abundance.

Windwheel Aster

Windwheel Asters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to the first Statue of Seven of Mondstadt located in Starfell Lake. Here, players can find a few Windwheel Asters near the shore of the lake.

Calla Lily

Calla Lily (Image via HoYoverse)

In the same region of Starfell Lake, players can also find Calla Lily on the other side of the lake. It is common for Calla Lilies to grow near water bodies.

By heading to the Statue of Seven in Satrfell, players can get two regional specialties located right next to each other, which quickly completes the event quest and saves a lot of time.

This is everything players need to know and do to complete the Irodori Poetry Part III. Part IV will be the last of the 4-part series of Irodori Poetry, where players will receive the same type of task.

With this, the Hues of Violet Garden event will also move on to introduce its game mode. Players should definitely participate in these events to have some fun and to earn extra Primogems.

