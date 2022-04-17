Genshin Impact may rerun Xiao before Yelan's banner, as per new leaks

Genshin Impact version 2.7 might get delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China. Accordingly, the developers might have to alter the standard 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle.

It is evident that HoYoverse employees haven't been able to work efficiently amidst the rising risk of COVID-19 in Shanghai. The maintenance of the Teapot Realm is incomplete, owing to which the Spices from the West event for version 2.6 has been scrapped.

Currently, there are rumors that a Xiao rerun might arrive ahead of Yelan's release in patch 2.7.

Xiao and Arataki Itto rerun banners expected to release in Genshin Impact soon

If Genshin Impact ends up delaying the release of version 2.7, it obviously means that the ongoing 2.6 patch will have to be extended. The community is assuming that a short filler banner will be released during this time, and it might feature Arataki Itto or Xiao.

The extension of the 2.6 update might lead to HoYoverse shortening the 2.7 patch with banners for just Yelan and Kuki Shinobu specifically.

A rerun banner for Arataki Itto definitely makes a lot of sense as the Geo character hasn't been available since patch 2.3, and is closely associated with Kuki Shinobu, the upcoming four-star unit.

However, rumors of Xiao's rerun banner have surfaced after prominent leaker Blank revealed that the Yaksha will play an important role in the upcoming 2.7 event quest. Character banners in HoYoverse's action RPG are usually released according to lore.

There's also a possibility that the filler banners will be for five-star characters from the standard banner like Diluc or Keqing. If that happens, then the rumored Xiao and Itto rerun banners might be released as per the original schedule.

When will Kuki Shinobu and Yelan release in Genshin Impact?

Prominent leaker Lumie has claimed that Yelan's banner is planned for the first half of the 2.7 update, while Kuki Shinobu will be featured in a banner during the second half.

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

Ideally, Yelan should arrive on May 11, 2022 and Kuki Shinobu should be released on June 1, 2022. In case there are any unexpected delays, we might witness both the characters in a single banner.

All in all, Genshin Impact players should wait for an official announcement before saving/spending their Primogems on existing banners. The information above is based purely on leaks and speculation, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

