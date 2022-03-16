How much space does Genshin Impact take on Android and PC? (March 2022)

Storage has long been a glaring issue for Genshin Impact players. The developers add a ton of content with every update, which includes quests, characters, regions, NPCs, audio packs, and a lot more.
Updates in HoYoverse's action RPG arrive every 42 days, and players struggle to clear space for it to run efficiently. While PC players might not face such issues frequently, it is common to see mobile players complaining about their devices running out of space.
Here's how much space Genshin Impact takes on Android and PC since the release of version 2.5.
Genshin Impact storage details since the release of version 2.5
PC
Players must have at least 40 GB of reserved space on PC to smoothly run the title. After version 2.5, the total size amounts to 38.1 GB. However, the numbers might vary according to the audio files used by players.
Alongside storage, other parameters like CPU and GPU configurations are also relevant for running the title.
For Genshin Impact, these requirements are:
- DirectX Version: 11 or above
- RAM: 16 GB or above
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB or better
- Processor: Intel Core i7 or better
- OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit
These are the recommended requirements with which gamers can expect lag-free gameplay.
Mobile - Android
The official website mentions that players must have over 10GB of reserved space to install and run Genshin Impact. However, it seems like this number hasn't been updated since launch and ignores the fact that over 15 content updates have arrived in the past year.
The current storage space occupied by the game on Android platforms is close to 17 GB. It is important to reiterate that these numbers vary according to the installed voice-over packs.
Other recommended requirements for Android devices include:
- Operating System: Android 7.0 and above
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 820, or above
- RAM: 4 GB or more
Mobile - iOS
iOS devices, including the iPhone 8 Plus and any other model after it, are capable of running the action RPG. Like Android, players should have at least 20 GB of reserved space, considering that the size has already reached 17 GB, and patch 2.6 will significantly add to it.
As of now, version 2.5 is live with events such as Three Realms Gateway Offering, Divine Ingenuity, and Of Drink A-Dreaming. The community is hyped for Ayato and The Chasm in version 2.6, and the 2.6 live stream will also take place soon.