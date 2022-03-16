Genshin Impact 2.6 release date, Ayato release time, and leaked banners

Genshin Impact’s 2.6 update will bring forth an array of content for everyone to enjoy. From new rumored locations to several events and enemies, Hoyoverse will also be bringing in one of the most anticipated characters from Inazuma, Ayato Kamisato.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude

◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan

◆ Hydro

◆ Cypressus Custos



#GenshinImpact "The game of politics is fraught with peril. My Lord does not take any joy in these 'battles.' For him, it's just... a matter of duty" — Thoma◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan◆ Hydro◆ Cypressus Custos "The game of politics is fraught with peril. My Lord does not take any joy in these 'battles.' For him, it's just... a matter of duty" — Thoma◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan◆ Hydro◆ Cypressus Custos#GenshinImpact https://t.co/IFLNmM7PHl

A recent tweet has also leaked some of the upcoming characters in the next banner. One of the most reputed leakers in Genshin Impact, Lumie, uploaded a post with Ayato and Venti, confirming the two featured characters in the first half of 2.6.

Judging by the game's six-week update period, version 2.6 is expected to go live on March 30, 2022.

Ayato Kamisato release date, and other leaked banners for Genshin Impact 2.6

There have been numerous leaks going around the internet regarding Ayato Kamisato. The 5-star Hydro Wielder has been on the popularity chart since day one for being teased and for being the older brother to the popular character, Ayaka Kamisato.

Either way, players will surely be stocked up on primogems for the new update.

There have been a few leaks regarding new characters alongside reruns of old ones. Lumie, one of the reputed leakers, confirmed the rerun of Venti alongside Ayato in the first half of 2.6.

While these two characters will be the featured ones in the event wish, their respective 5-star weapons will have a rate-up as well. Ayato's Haran Tsukishiro Futsu Sword and Venti's Elegy of the End Bow will be on the weapon event wish banner.

Since Ayato and Venti will be arriving in the first half, players can expect both to drop with the update on March 30. Typically, the banners will last for approximately 20 days, until a new set gets featured in the second half.

With a little over two weeks remaining, Genshin Impact will conclude its update just a day short of the month's end. After the Three Gateway Offering event concludes in Enkanomiya, the official servers are expected to go into maintenance immediately at 3:00 PM PST.

Daily Ayato - 15 DAYS @AyatoDailyyyyy // Genshin leaks (2.6 Beta)



Taking a walk and exploring the Chasm with Ayato! // Genshin leaks (2.6 Beta)Taking a walk and exploring the Chasm with Ayato! https://t.co/0ROlZ5IXO4

The maintenance will go on for five hours until 8:00 PST, following which players can expect to enter the Genshin Impact servers and roll in either Ayato or Venti's event banner.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete