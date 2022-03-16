5 reasons to pull for Venti in Genshin Impact (2022)

Venti will be having a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6, so some players might want to know if he's worth pulling. Generally speaking, he has several valuable quirks that make him a worthwhile unit to summon. Whether he's a must-have unit for the player or not will be based on how they view his assets.

If certain qualities (such as being a battery or having top-tier crowd control) are highly desirable to the player, then he's worth pulling. This article will also try to focus on what he brings to the table as far as his abilities allow him to, so subjective qualities, such as his design and lore, won't be mentioned here.

Key reasons to try and summon Venti in Genshin Impact

5) Constellations

Getting Constellations for a 5-star character isn't easy in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers who already own Venti should be aware of how good he is in Genshin Impact. However, he hasn't had a banner in nearly a year, meaning that there haven't been many opportunities to get his Constellations as of late.

Fortunately, his upcoming rerun in the 2.6 update will change that. Any Constellation the player gets for him will make him a much better overall option in any given situation.

4) Excellent exploration abilities

There are two abilities of Venti that make him incredibly valuable for general exploration. The first one is his Elemental Skill, which allows him to be propelled upward if held down. This ability is advantageous when traversing through any vertical obstacles, which can get them some Oculi scattered throughout Teyvat.

The second useful ability is his Utility Passive. It decreases Stamina Consumption for gliding by 20%. Thus, Travelers with him in their party can glide for a noticeably longer time than teams without him.

3) Can act as a battery

His Elemental Burst can restore a sizable amount of Energy for an ally (Image via miHoYo)

Stormeye is one of Venti's passives in Genshin Impact, and it has the following effect:

"Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after the effects of Wind's Grand Ode end. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, this also restores 15 Energy to all characters of that corresponding element."

Wind's Grand Ode is his Elemental Burst. It already has an Energy Cost of 60, meaning that he can recharge his Elemental Burst quickly just by using it. However, the next part of the ability is also valuable, especially since it's a flat 15 Energy to a potential ally.

Travelers will likely combine his Elemental Burst with other attacks anyhow, so this effect is a great bonus.

2) Splashable in several team comps

Some Genshin Impact units tend to have a problem: they only excel in a few dedicated team comps. Venti doesn't have that issue. Several previous attributes, such as his useful exploration abilities and battery potential, make him a valuable teammate in most team comps.

There aren't many instances where adding him to a general team is a bad decision. For example, the infamous Morgana team (Mona, Ganyu, Dionna, and Venti) is viable in several situations in Genshin Impact.

1) Top tier crowd control in Genshin Impact

Crowd control (often abbreviated as CC) isn't too common in Genshin Impact. However, as far as crowd control options go, there's arguably a no better choice than the one provided by Venti's Elemental Burst. Not only does it do good damage, but it also holds most enemies in place, making them a sitting duck for whatever the player plans to throw at them.

His Elemental Skill is also valuable in terms of launching these foes into the air. In some cases, it's necessary to get them locked down in his Elemental Burst. Unsurprisingly, both abilities make him incredibly valuable in the Spiral Abyss when it comes to taking down hordes of enemies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

