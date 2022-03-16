Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream (Special Program) countdown for all regions

Genshin Impact recently announced the date and time for the 2.6 livestream. Players can watch the English version on the official Twitch channel on March 18 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4).

Although the special program will air simultaneously for all regions, fans might have difficulty converting the date and time to their timezone. Therefore, this article will provide a countdown for the 2.6 livestream for all regions.

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream countdown for all regions

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HqphZnBqJ0

Based on the tweets above from Genshin Impact's official account, it is clear that the 2.6 livestream will air on March 18 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). Fans can watch the special program on the official Twitch channel.

If Travelers miss the livestream on Twitch, they can watch a replay of the special program that will be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on March 18 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4).

To avoid confusion, gamers can refer to the countdown below for the actual date and time of the next livestream.

How to watch Genshin Impact 2.6 special program

Genshin Impact Twitch official channel (Image via Twitch/Genshinimpactofficial)

There are multiple platforms that will premiere Genshin Impact's livestream. Note that three languages will broadcast the livestream simultaneously: EN, KR, and CN.

Travelers can watch the special program from the official Twitch channel for the EN version. The preview image for the livestream will be changed to a new one a few minutes before the program starts. If they don't have time to watch the livestream, they can opt to view the replay on the official YouTube channel four hours after the Twitch version starts.

Meanwhile, for the KR version, the 2.6 special program will start on their official KR YouTube account. The date and time will be the same as the EN livestream, so players can choose one platform to watch the program.

Lastly, the CN version will broadcast the 2.6 special program on Bilibili. However, based on the previous stream, it is safe to assume that there will be no English subtitles for both KR and CN versions. Thus, fans are recommended to watch the EN version on Twitch.

Fans who watch the 2.6 livestream will have first-hand information regarding the developments for the next update. In addition, there are also three new Primogem codes as a reward.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu