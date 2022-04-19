Upcoming Genshin Impact character Collei's skills are under testing, according to new leaks

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about the upcoming character, Collei.

According to these leaks, Collei's skills are undergoing testing internally. This indicates that she could be released in the near future.

Collei is a character that is heavily featured in the game's official manga series, where her dangerous abilities play a pivotal role in the story.

It now seems that players might get the chance to utilize these powers on their own teams soon.

Genshin Impact leaks: Collei's skills being tested internally

According to the Genshin Impact leaks, Collei's skills have been completed and are now undergoing testing in an internal version of the game. This means players may soon be seeing Collei's skills in an upcoming beta.

The beta will give players a sneak peek at one of the game's newest characters and one of the most unique skill sets released so far.

We have seen her summon "black fire." No Vision / other elemental powers are shown. Collei is a Webtoon-only character. As a chronically ill child, her parents unknowingly surrendered her to the Fatui to save her life, where she became the subject of Archon Residue experiments.We have seen her summon "black fire." No Vision / other elemental powers are shown. https://t.co/VyljF2xhmD

As mentioned before, Collei plays a pivotal role in the story of the Genshin Impact manga, with her mysterious powers at the center of the story's conflict.

Collei does not possess a Vision, but she is able to manifest black flame, thanks to experiments done on her by the Fatui. These experiments imbued her with Archon Residue, causing severe illness and allowing her to summon devastating blasts of flame.

These attacks could prove to be deadly in-game, and according to leaks, she may be able to use them at will.

Should she be able to learn how to get her sealed Archon powers under control, she may not need a Vision at all. [Speculation] Collei was a subject of Archon Residue research and has already been shown to have strong powers associated with the experimentation (without a Vision).Should she be able to learn how to get her sealed Archon powers under control, she may not need a Vision at all.

If Collei maintains these powers in-game, she may be the first Visionless playable character since The Traveler and the Archons. She might even utilize a separate damage type from the standard set of Elements.

Collei could shake up the game's meta once she is released. However, players should keep in mind that the character may have unlocked a Vision following the events of the manga and could utilize a more traditional gameplay style once she is released.

2) Nothing indicates Collei has or will receive a Vision. The data associated an "Elemental Burst Gadget" with her.



Other playable characters w/o Visions include the Archons, the Traveler, and Dainsleif (assumed). 1) The red ornament on Cyno's waist may or may not be a Vision.2) Nothing indicates Collei has or will receive a Vision. The data associated an "Elemental Burst Gadget" with her.Other playable characters w/o Visions include the Archons, the Traveler, and Dainsleif (assumed). https://t.co/ns8y63GGXx

Current leaks are yet to confirm whether Collei has a Vision or uses any element in particular. This lends credence to the idea that she will be a very unique character.

There is even information found in the game about "Elemental Burst Gadgets," though the data on this is still low.

Players will definitely want to look out for Collei when she releases in Genshin Impact, as she could be an amazing addition to the game.

