All time trial challenge locations in The Chasm: Genshin Impact exploration guide

Genshin Impact's latest update added The Chasm, a huge new area for players to explore with tons of treasure to unlock and puzzles to complete. There are multiple ways for fans to get Primogems in The Chasm as well with World Quests and chests to find all over the area.

One of the easiest ways to get a lot of Primogems while exploring is by completing the many time trials spread throughout The Chasm, though finding them can be tough. Luckily, fans can utilize this guide to find all of these time trials easily.

Genshin Impact: All Chasm Time Trial locations

Genshin Impact's newest area has a ton of Primogems for players to find hidden throughout The Chasm, and fans have plenty of opportunities to discover puzzles and defeat powerful foes to gain these precious gems.

Some may have overlooked the multiple time trials spread throughout The Chasm, however, as these are a great way to unlock some hidden chests and complete a fun mini-game at the same time.

People say there are 19. There really are 20 challenges. As proof, I have an achievement. One challenge is always ignored (red circle).

Challenges are marked with - [!]

Genshin's time trials only take a short while to complete and can offer some great rewards upon completion, including an achievement necessary to unlock one of The Chasm's unique namecards.

Players can use these guides to locate all twenty of the challenges spread throughout the vast area, and they'll want to make sure to keep an eye out, as some of them are quite hidden.

The interactive map shows these challenges (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

It can be tricky to find the twentieth challenge, as many guides list there only being nineteen, but fans will want to make sure they grab this last trial so they don't miss out on any of the Primogems.

There are fourteen challenges to be found in The Chasm's underground section, while six are found aboveground. These challenges will reward players with a chest upon completion, and depending on the difficulty, fans can receive some amazing rewards.

Thanks to the size of The Chasm, it can be hard to find all of these challenges without a map, so fans can utilize these video guides, or the game's official interactive map. These sources label and even showcase guides for each time trial to further simplify the tasks.

Once each trial is completed, fans will get a hefty chunk of Primogems, allowing them to save up some extra wishes for characters like Ayato Kamisato or the upcoming Yelan.

Genshin Impact offers players tons of chances to get free Primogems, and these time trials are a great way to pick some up.

