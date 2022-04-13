Look for that person in Genshin Impact: The Five Colors' True Form quest guide

Genshin Impact 2.6's newest event has left players with a ton of new content to complete, including a long questline that involves lots of NPC interactions and fun character dialogues. Fans will need to piece together a mystery behind the Irodori Festival, and uncovering the truth can be tricky.

Luckily, they can find a guide to the latter half of this event's latest quest, The Five Colors' True Form, which will help solve this puzzle quickly. You will want to participate in this quest as you can get some great rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.6: The Five Colors' True Form quest guide

This new Genshin Impact quest is lengthy and will test your deductive abilities as you speak to many of the game's most popular characters during the Irodori Festival. You have been tasked with dealing with tons of things surrounding Inazuma's new festival during this questline, and The Five Colors' True Form is the latest step in completing the questline.

Fans will want to prepare for a lot of dialogue during this quest, as there isn't any combat necessary, just lots of running around the island of Ritou.

1) Return to the Five Kasen Plaza

To begin this quest, players will need to return to The Five Kasen Plaza, where the Irodori Festival is being held. As this is the final part of the quest, most of the objectives will be found here, so users can begin completing this long questline once they have arrived.

2) Talk to Albedo

Speaking to Albedo is the first step (Image via Wow Quests)

Once you arrive at The Five Kasen Plaza, you'll need to speak to Albedo, who will give you more information about the final stage of the Irodori Festival. He'll explain more about his latest work of art, and you can ask him questions about his new painting and bring up your suspicions. From there, you can move on to the next part of the quest.

3) Look for your friends on site

For this stage of the quest, you'll need to find all four of your friends scattered around The Five Kasen Plaza. They aren't too hard to find, as these are some of Genshin Impact's most popular characters.

The characters you will need to speak to are:

Venti and Yae Miko

Xingqiu

Ayaka and Ayato

Kaedehara Kazuha

Once you've located and spoken to all these characters, you can move to the next portion of the quest.

4) Return to The Five Kasen Plaza

Now that you've spoken to all of your friends, you'll need to return to the Plaza center to continue the quest, where you'll need to talk to several more NPCs. Luckily, there's not much left in the quest, so you won't have to do much more before getting your rewards.

5) Talk to the Editor-in-Chief

Once you reach the center of the Plaza, a cutscene will automatically begin, in which Albedo reveals his final portrait. You will learn a ton about the history of Inazuma during this dialogue, and fans of the lore will want to pay close attention.

Once done, Paimon will bring up that you still have one more mystery to solve, and you'll need to find "that person" to continue the Genshin Impact quest.

6) Look for "That Person"

It turns out that the mysterious person pulling the strings the whole time was none other than Kamisato Ayato. You'll need to find him and speak to him to learn the truth behind this mystery, and he will explain the whole thing to you.

From there, you'll only have two more steps before you can complete this Genshin Impact quest.

7) Return to The Five Kasen Plaza and wait for night

Once you return to the Plaza, you'll need to set the in-game time between 00:00 and 05:00 for the final part of this quest. This will allow you to get uninterrupted access to Albedo's last portrait, where you can reveal its true nature.

You'll have to splash water on Kuronushi's portrait, and the answer behind his true identity will be revealed. Once this is complete, you will be able to gain the final rewards from this quest, including an important Crown of Insight, an item that is invaluable for character ascension.

Genshin Impact's latest quest can be long and tricky to complete, but fans won't want to miss out on its rewards.

