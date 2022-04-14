5 best characters for The Unforged in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a large collection of powerful weapons that players can choose from, and picking the right wielder is important.

Fans of Claymore users may have seen the unique-looking 5-star The Unforged and wondered who it would be best suited for. This weapon has a passive that doesn't seem optimal for many characters. However, it does provide an incredible boost to damage when all of its qualifications are met.

Genshin Impact: Best characters for The Unforged

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Mistsplitter Reforged (Sword) and The Unforged (Claymore) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4Ff3jTuNht

The Unforged will be making a return to Genshin Impact during the second half of the 2.6 update. Players will be able to wish for it alongside the powerful Mistsplitter Reforged.

Fans of these unique 5-star weapons will definitely want to make sure they have a suitable wielder. Many 5-star weapons are specifically tailored to a certain playstyle. In the case of The Unforged, it is best suited for characters who can utilize shields often.

Here's a list of the sword's best users:

5) Xinyan

elle⁷ | Ayato Haver (official) @gcfskyo I literally have The Unforged for Xinyan, I should really try building her I literally have The Unforged for Xinyan, I should really try building her 😭 https://t.co/05iTaiLLD6

Xinyan is an overlooked character by Genshin Impact's fanbase, but she can still be a powerful addition to a team with enough investment.

Players who have The Unforged claymore may want to give Xinyan another look, as she is one of the few characters who can reliably generate a shield. This allows her to take advantage of the weapon's powerful passive. With the full buff active, Xinyan can deal a significant amount of damage.

4) Beidou

ella, ia @mwitsukou beidou cakep bgt pake the unforged beidou cakep bgt pake the unforged https://t.co/myIk70EPLD

Beidou can take advantage of this powerful claymore to boost the damage of her Elemental Burst and Skill. This is most effective for players who plan on utilizing Beidou off-field, swapping to refresh her Elemental Burst.

The ATK% boost from the weapon will increase the damage output from her lightning storm, allowing her to wipe out enemies with ease.

3) Arataki Itto

emancipation of a⁷ @thepinkmatrix also who does the unforged belong to? i was thinking of giving this to beidou actually also who does the unforged belong to? i was thinking of giving this to beidou actually https://t.co/psbSovSB8F

While this weapon isn't the best choice for Itto, it is still a powerful choice for the Oni King of Inazuma.

As Itto will usually be paired up with Zhongli, he can maintain a Geo shield that will allow him to take advantage of the weapon's powerful buff. This will grant him a massive ATK% bonus during his attacks.

Genshin Impact fans will want to swap to a DEF% sands while using this weapon to make up for the lack of a Defense substat on the sword.

2) Any character with Zhongli

Characters like Diluc and Eula can make use of The Unforged when paired with Zhongli, as he allows them to obtain a shield to take advantage of its effect.

Without a reliable shielder on the team, this weapon wouldn't be an effective choice. However, thanks to Zhongli's insane shield uptime, it's easy to keep these characters protected and buffed, granting them huge damage boosts.

1) Noelle

dylan 🐌 @catboydazais i got the unforged the other day so . buildinf noelle i got the unforged the other day so . buildinf noelle https://t.co/Nr0W9RMvuN

For players with a Constellation 6 Noelle, The Unforged is a solid choice that will allow the Maid Knight to dish out some serious damage.

While there are better choices like the Redhorn Stonethresher, The Unforged allows Noelle to use her reliable shields for some huge damage buffs, thanks to the weapon's passive.

Fans with a strong Noelle will definitely want to give this sword a try.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh