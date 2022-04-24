Dendro may not be able to react with 3 existing Genshin Impact elements, suggests new leak

Genshin Impact has been out for almost two years now and the game is yet to offer any news about playable Dendro characters. Players can find a lot of information about Dendro Archon, Sumeru, and Dendro vision users from World Quests. Recent leaks have finally shed some light on Dendro's elemental reactions.
Including Dendro, there are six other elements, and it appears that Dendro will possibly not react with three of these existing elements:
- Cryo
- Anemo
- Geo
This article will discuss everything about newly discovered Dendro reactions with existing elements in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: Recent Leaks suggest Dendro may not react with Cryo, Anemo, and Geo elements
One of Dendro's reactions, called Burning, has existed in the game for the longest time. This reaction is triggered when Dendro and Pyro react with each other.
Fortunately, the latest leaks from credible sources have revealed some of the reactions that may have been found through data-mining, suggesting that Cryo, Anemo, and Geo elements will not react with Dendro. Many in the community have expressed their concerns about the reason behind such development.
Based on the latest leaks, Dendro can only react with Electro and Hydro to trigger the following reactions:
- Intensified: When Electro and Dendro react with each other, electro particles will be dropped and increase Dendro & Electro DMG dealt to affected enemies.
- Overgrown: It is triggered when Hydro and Dendro react with each other. The reaction will drop seeds that grow Mushroom. Appyling Hydro on these Mushrooms will deal AoE Dendro damage to nearby opponents
How does the new Dendro reaction affect the meta?
Keep in mind that the information mentioned in this article is from the latest leaks, and it may change once official announcements about this are made. Twitter users have made some valuable arguments about how the new Dendro reaction can lead to subtle changes in the meta.
For a long time, Electro and Hydro-based reactions lacked power when compared to Vaporize and Melt reactions. With the introduction of Intensified and Overgrown, players will finally have a chance to bring Electro and Hydro characters back to the meta.
This is everything players need to know about the recent leaks revealing the Dendro reactions. There is no additional information about the scaling of these reactions. Additionally, there is little to no information about when these reactions may be available for players to use in Genshin Impact, but with the release of Sumeru in version 3.0, players might get to try out these new Dendro reactions.