Dendro may not be able to react with 3 existing Genshin Impact elements, suggests new leak

Genshin Impact has been out for almost two years now and the game is yet to offer any news about playable Dendro characters. Players can find a lot of information about Dendro Archon, Sumeru, and Dendro vision users from World Quests. Recent leaks have finally shed some light on Dendro's elemental reactions.

Including Dendro, there are six other elements, and it appears that Dendro will possibly not react with three of these existing elements:

Cryo

Anemo

Geo

This article will discuss everything about newly discovered Dendro reactions with existing elements in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Recent Leaks suggest Dendro may not react with Cryo, Anemo, and Geo elements

peppi 🍃 @borbodor_ the burning reaction caused by dendro and pyro seems to eat at health faster than corrosion? though switching active characters does stop the burning unlike corrosion. pretty funky i wonder what other dendro mechanics are in the works the burning reaction caused by dendro and pyro seems to eat at health faster than corrosion? though switching active characters does stop the burning unlike corrosion. pretty funky i wonder what other dendro mechanics are in the works https://t.co/xk5NaFXThg

One of Dendro's reactions, called Burning, has existed in the game for the longest time. This reaction is triggered when Dendro and Pyro react with each other.

Fortunately, the latest leaks from credible sources have revealed some of the reactions that may have been found through data-mining, suggesting that Cryo, Anemo, and Geo elements will not react with Dendro. Many in the community have expressed their concerns about the reason behind such development.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel x

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



Dendro doesn't react with , 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified]- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown]- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with, 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified] 🌱 x ⚡- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown] 🌱 x 💧- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨

Based on the latest leaks, Dendro can only react with Electro and Hydro to trigger the following reactions:

Intensified: When Electro and Dendro react with each other, electro particles will be dropped and increase Dendro & Electro DMG dealt to affected enemies.

Overgrown: It is triggered when Hydro and Dendro react with each other. The reaction will drop seeds that grow Mushroom. Appyling Hydro on these Mushrooms will deal AoE Dendro damage to nearby opponents

How does the new Dendro reaction affect the meta?

Dendro can react with these elements (Image via Genshin Impact)

Keep in mind that the information mentioned in this article is from the latest leaks, and it may change once official announcements about this are made. Twitter users have made some valuable arguments about how the new Dendro reaction can lead to subtle changes in the meta.

Rajor @RazorLanguage



We used to do :

Electro - electro - hydro - anemo



But through this since geo and dendro doesn't react means we could



2electro - dendro - geo Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel x

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



Dendro doesn't react with , 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified]- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown]- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with, 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified] 🌱 x ⚡- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown] 🌱 x 💧- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨 I found it that geo and dendro not reacting could be a big buff for geo to not ruin an elemental reactions and elemental gauge.We used to do :Electro - electro - hydro - anemoBut through this since geo and dendro doesn't react means we could2electro - dendro - geo twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… I found it that geo and dendro not reacting could be a big buff for geo to not ruin an elemental reactions and elemental gauge.We used to do :Electro - electro - hydro - anemoBut through this since geo and dendro doesn't react means we could2electro - dendro - geo twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/…

For a long time, Electro and Hydro-based reactions lacked power when compared to Vaporize and Melt reactions. With the introduction of Intensified and Overgrown, players will finally have a chance to bring Electro and Hydro characters back to the meta.

This is everything players need to know about the recent leaks revealing the Dendro reactions. There is no additional information about the scaling of these reactions. Additionally, there is little to no information about when these reactions may be available for players to use in Genshin Impact, but with the release of Sumeru in version 3.0, players might get to try out these new Dendro reactions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee