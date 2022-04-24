Genshin Impact leaks reveal Dendro Elemental reactions and benefits

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about Dendro's reactions to other elements in the game. The game has been out for two years now, and players are yet to receive any Dendro playable characters.

With leakers announcing that Dendro nation Sumeru will be launched in version 3.0, players have high expectations from Genshin Impact officials. Here is a basic rundown of the recent leaks:

Dendro and Electro trigger Intensified, which will buff damage

Dendro and Hydro trigger Overgrown, which will deal AoE damage

Dendro does not react with Anemo, Cryo, and Geo

Here's everything currently known about Dendro's reaction through the recent Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: Dendro can trigger reactions with Pyro, Hydro & Electro

The only known Dendro reaction known to players for the longest time was Burning. As the name suggests, this reaction can be triggered by mixing Dendro with Pyro to deal additional Pyro damage to opponents.

marsᵕ̈ @fudemshi burning does soo much dmg and leaves a trail of fire.... im even more excited for dendro characters now!!!!!! i wanna see other elemental reactions! burning does soo much dmg and leaves a trail of fire.... im even more excited for dendro characters now!!!!!! i wanna see other elemental reactions! https://t.co/7p6GQddIje

Latest leaks by Genshin Intel on Twitter have revealed more developments in Dendro's reaction to other existing elements in the game. Two reactions have been discovered and have been tentatively named Intensified and Overgrown. Here is a quick rundown of what these reactions do.

Intensified

Intensified can be triggered when Dendro and Electro react with each other. When triggered, the reaction drops one Electro particle and buffs damage. Dendro and Electro damage to the affected enemies will increase by seven seconds.

Overgrown

When Dendro and Hydro react to each other, they trigger an Overgrown reaction. When triggered, the reaction will drop seeds that will grow mushrooms. Players can keep applying Hydro to these grown mushrooms to deal additional Area of Effect (AoE) Dendro damage to opponents.

The latest leaks also mentioned that Dendro is currently not reacting to Cryo, Anemo, and Geo elements.

Indirect Electro buff and future elemental reactions

Many responses have been sent in, and a bunch of theory crafting has been conducted by the community after the latest leaks on Dendro's elemental reactions surfaced. Fans have shown their worries about Dendro not reacting to Anemo, Cryo, and Geo elements.

Rajor @RazorLanguage @Genshin_Intel Cryo not reacting with dendro might have something to do with the fact that it already have melt(amp reaction), freeze(cc), shatter(transformative reaction), and a physical reduction which I think has a lot of potential in the future but seems less right now. @Genshin_Intel Cryo not reacting with dendro might have something to do with the fact that it already have melt(amp reaction), freeze(cc), shatter(transformative reaction), and a physical reduction which I think has a lot of potential in the future but seems less right now.

Most fans have come to the conclusion that the Intensified reaction will become an indirect Electro buff that many need for their characters. It is still too early to predict whether the Intensified reaction can be as good as other existing reactions in Genshin Impact.

With the introduction of Intensified and Overgrown, fans should definitely look forward to new elemental reactions as well. Officials might come up with new reactions for Dendro with Cryo, Anemo, and Geo elements later in the future. Therefore, players should wait for official announcements for more concrete information.

