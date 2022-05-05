Genshin Impact Teapot maintenance to finally end, HoYoverse releases new event schedule

Recent announcements have revealed that Genshin Impact patch 2.6 will enter Phase III with new events. The teapot has been under maintenance for a whole month, but fans will be relieved to know that the maintenance is about to end.

Spices from the West is a teapot-related event where players will help an NPC named Nazarafin in conducting research by creating seasonings according to the recipes provided by the NPC. Completing event challenges will allow players to earn various rewards from Primogems to Hero's Wit, Mora, and more.

Genshin Impact News @GenshinImpactUp



1. Marvelous Merchandise (May 6 - 13)

2. Spices from the west (May 14 - June 7)

3. Overflowing Mastery (May 22 - 29)



Banner



1. Ayaka Banner with same 4* characters will continue.



#Genshinlmpact 2.6 Phase III Events and Banner announced1. Marvelous Merchandise (May 6 - 13)2. Spices from the west (May 14 - June 7)3. Overflowing Mastery (May 22 - 29)Banner1. Ayaka Banner with same 4* characters will continue. 2.6 Phase III Events and Banner announced1. Marvelous Merchandise (May 6 - 13)2. Spices from the west (May 14 - June 7)3. Overflowing Mastery (May 22 - 29)Banner1. Ayaka Banner with same 4* characters will continue. #Genshinlmpact https://t.co/bbvFunpTYq

The Spice from the West event will be available for 25 days, i.e., for two weeks from May 14, 2022. Here is everything players need to know about the Spice from the West event in Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse release details about Genshin Impact Spice from the West

Event page and its possible rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

On April 4, 2022, Genshin Impact officially announced that the Serenitea Pot would be undergoing maintenance and has remained in that state since. It has been a month, and players are being compensated with 5000 Realm Currency at the start of every week.

The latest official announcements have revealed that patch 2.6 will be entering Phase III along with a new event called Spice from the West. This upcoming event is a Serenitea Pot-related event that was postponed due to the teapot's maintenance.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!



See Full Details >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>> "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YQ6LBm1nnN

The Spice from the West event will be available from May 14, 2022, till June 7, 2022. Travelers will help an NPC named Nazafarin, who is conducting research. Players will have to help with Nazafarin's research by producing seasonings according to the recipes provided.

Players can also obtain the following rewards by completing event challenges:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mora

Weapon Ascension Materials

The new event also implies that the maintenance will come to an end either on May 14, 2022, or before that.

The in-game process to create different seasonings (Image via Genshin HoYoverse)

Like every other event in Genshin Impact, Spice from the West has certain eligibility criteria that must be met to participate. The eligibility criteria are rather simple:

Players need to be Adventure Rank 20 or above to produce seasonings

Players also need to be Adventure Rank 28 or above and complete a quest called "Idle Teapot Talk" to be able to cook the provided recipes and invite different characters for food tasting.

This is everything players need to know about the upcoming teapot event Spice from the West. There are also other events that players can participate in, such as Overflow Mastery and Marvelous Merchandise, that will be released in a few days.

Edited by Danyal Arabi