When and where to find Liben the merchant in Genshin Impact 2.6?

Genshin Impact's resident eventmaster Liben can be found throughout the world whenever the Marvelous Merchandise event is in effect. This event will grant players a ton of Primogems, especially if they fully complete all of his requests.

Liben is an enigmatic merchant who offers players both lore and special requests in exchange for plentiful rewards. While the event is yet to begin, Liben has had a pretty regular track record appearing in Mondstadt, and fans can predict his next locations with ease. Here's where Liben is likely to appear during this rerun of the event.

Where will Liben appear in Genshin Impact 2.6?

Thanks to previous runs of the event, Genshin Impact fans can easily make speculations about where Liben will appear during this run. Liben likes to begin his journey in Mondstadt, and finding him there is the most likely possibility when this event starts.

Liben will likely appear here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finding Liben is only the first part of the event, and fans will need to provide him with his daily requests if they hope to get the amazing rewards he offers. He asks for items from across the world, and with the addition of Inazuma, Liben may ask for even more regional specialties like Onikabuto or Dendrobiums.

Completing Liben's daily tasks is definitely worth it though, as he has some of the best rewards in the game. Previously, fans had the ability to choose between several different boxes with different rewards in them, before acquiring a huge box containing a ton of Primogems. It's likely that this system will make a return during this event.

Hamz @KripThirteen #Genshin_Impact #Liben Day 4 Liben location and rewards! He's at Stone Gate. I chose the Anemo box today. What'd you choose and get? #GenshinImpact Day 4 Liben location and rewards! He's at Stone Gate. I chose the Anemo box today. What'd you choose and get? #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Liben https://t.co/JZfac4Uj8x

Players will want to choose wisely when selecting their rewards, as they can range from EXP materials, to character ascension items, and even talent books for certain regions. Picking the best box can result in players saving some extra Resin that they would spend on farming, which is a great extra bonus.

Gamers will definitely want to keep an eye out for the Marvelous Merchandise event when it arrives, as this is one of the easiest events and one of the fastest ways to get Primogems. Liben is among the community's favorite NPCs thanks to his mysterious and fun-loving nature, and finding him and finishing his requests is key to completing this event.

Genshin Impact will be rerunning the Marvelous Merchandise event soon, and fans won't want to miss out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish