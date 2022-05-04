Genshin Impact 2.6 Marvelous Merchandise event schedule, rewards, and gameplay details

The free rewards offered by Marvelous Merchandise make it one of the most popular events in Genshin Impact. Players can receive 380 Primogems, Hero's Wit books, and Mora by exchanging various goods with Liben.

It is worth noting that the Marvelous Merchandise event was not supposed to be added to version 2.6. A few weeks ago, these changes were made when Genshin Impact released the remaining events for phase 2 of version 2.6. The actual new event, Spices from the West, was canceled and replaced with Marvelous Merchandise.

Here are all gamers need to know about the said event.

Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact 2.6

The Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact will begin on May 6 and will run until May 13. During the event, Travelers need to look around Mondstadt for Liben. They should then give him the materials he wants to open Boxes o' Marvels, which contain Primogems and other rewards.

After exchanging for Boxes o' Marvels five times, a Mega Box O' Marvels will be unlocked, which will provide Travelers with additional rewards, including Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora. Remember that players who want to participate in this event must first reach Adventure Rank 12.

All the rewards for Box o' Marvels in Marvelous Merchandise

The Marvelous Merchandise event, like any other, begins with a short quest in which players will meet an NPC named Liben.

When gamers interact with Liben, he will offer the following Box O' Marvels in exchange for various items:

Pyro Box: 40 Primogems + 6 Hero's Wit

40 Primogems + 6 Hero's Wit Electro Box: 40 Primogems + 3 Teachings of Freedom+ 3 Teachings of Resistance+ 3 Teachings of Ballad

40 Primogems + 3 Teachings of Freedom+ 3 Teachings of Resistance+ 3 Teachings of Ballad Dendro Box: 40 Primogems+ 3 Teachings of Prosperity+ 3 Teachings of Diligence + 3 Teachings of Gold

40 Primogems+ 3 Teachings of Prosperity+ 3 Teachings of Diligence + 3 Teachings of Gold Cryo Box: 40 Primogems+ 60,000 Mora

40 Primogems+ 60,000 Mora Geo Box: 40 Primogems+ 10 Fine Enhancement Ore + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

40 Primogems+ 10 Fine Enhancement Ore + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore Hydro Box: 40 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 4 Hero's Wit

40 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 4 Hero's Wit Anemo Box: 40 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Through Marvelous Merchandise, players will receive 280 Primogems if they gather all seven boxes. Furthermore, opening the box for the fifth time awards 100 Primogems.

Liben requests for common items that adventurers already have in abundance (unless they're brand new to the game) to access the boxes mentioned above. Apple, Berry, Sweet Flower, and Raddish are just a few of them.

How to play the Marvelous Merchandise event

Liben in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Liben has always arrived at a specific point in Mondstadt in the previous Marvelous Merchandise up until now. The NPC appears to the right of the city's entrance. For reference, players should first go to Flora's flower shop, and Liben will be right in front of it.

Genshin Impact is unlikely to move Liben's location to Liyue or Inazuma in the upcoming rerun event, as the Adventure Rank requirement is just 12. To unlock Inazuma, players must accomplish many quests and acquire a higher AR.

Once players find Liben, interact with him to see what box he will offer for the day and what he wants in exchange for the rewards. Then, provide him with the items to get the Box O' Marvels and complete the task for the day.

Travelers can also visit someone else's world through Co-Op mode to get a better box from their Liben NPC.

Overall, Marvelous Merchandise is unquestionably one of the easiest events to obtain Primogems for the much-anticipated banners in Genshin Impact version 2.7. However, it's worth remembering that the prizes from Box O' Marvel do not accumulate, and players must claim them each day.

