What is the highest Adventure Rank (AR) you can get in Genshin Impact?

Like other games, Genshin Impact has its own progression system that increases through adventure EXP. Genshin Impact calls its progression system Adventure Rank (AR), and it is vital to reach a higher Adventure Rank to enjoy most of the content in-game.

Currently, Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact is capped at AR 60, and players cannot progress further after reaching the threshold. Higher Adventure Ranks increase World Difficulty and provide better loot as well as free rewards to gamers.

Here's everything players need to know about the highest Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact.

What are the highest AR players can get in Genshin Impact?

AR 60 rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can increase their Adventure Rank to 60 and World Level 8. Once Adventure Rank 60 is reached, the player’s Adventure Rank level will be capped and will not progress further until more Adventure Ranks are made available in the future.

Every time players increase their Adventure Rank, they can collect Adventure Rank rewards from the Adventurer's Guild. Players can also collect Ascension Quest rewards from the Adventurer's Guild.

Here is a list of rewards players can claim once they reach Adventure Rank 60 in Genshin Impact:

150 Primogems

3 Acquaint Fates

2 Fragile Resin

30 Mystic Enhancement Ores

12 Hero's Wits

Keep in mind that Adventure Rank also acts as a criterion to participate in events or experience different content in the game, such as Archon Quests, Story Quests, Hangouts, and many more.

Based on the content released so far, these are the maximum Adventure Rank requirements for major quests and other types:

Quest Type Maximum AR Requirement Archon 30 Story 30 Events 40 Hangouts 40

Tips to level up Adventure Rank quickly

It is impossible to enjoy the full content Genshin Impact offers if players have a low Adventure Rank. Here are some quick tips for players to help them increase their Adventure Rank quickly:

1) Daily Commissions + Battlepass

Daily Commission rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing Daily Commissions regularly can help players increase their Adventure Rank at a steady pace. If players want to make more progress on their Adventure Rank, they can also focus on completing the Battlepass missions.

2) Weekly Bosses

Weekly Bosses (Image via HoYoverse)

Although weekly bosses can be farmed once a week, they are still an excellent source for Adventure Rank EXP. A maximum of 300 Adventure Rank EXP can be collected in exchange for 60 Primogems after defeating the weekly boss.

3) Regular Bosses and Enemies

Normal Bosses (Image via HoYoverse)

Regular bosses provide lesser Adventure Rank EXP in comparison to weekly bosses. However, there is no limit to how many times regular boss rewards can be claimed in a week.

200 EXP can be claimed every time players defeat any regular boss. Hence, players should choose their target accordingly as some bosses are easier to defeat than others.

