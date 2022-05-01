Genshin Impact 2.7 delayed Livestream date revealed by leakers

When players were expecting the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program to occur, HoYoverse delayed it. This was followed by another announcement regarding a temporary delay in the release of the 2.7 update.
Ever since then, players around the world have been curious to learn about the new dates for the release of patch 2.7 and the Livestream. The hype for the next update was sky-scraping owing to Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.
Some reliable leakers in the community have revealed a new date for the 2.7 Livestream ahead of HoYoverse's official announcement.
When will Genshin Impact 2.7 Livestream take place?
Ideally, the 2.7 update was scheduled to arrive on May 11, 2022. Accordingly, players assumed that the Livestream would take place on April 29 or May 1.
HoYoverse then announced the delay, and prominent leaker Lumie added that it would last for three weeks. Lumie is easily one of the most trustworthy leakers out there, and if his prediction regarding the three-week delay is true, then version 2.7 should now be released on June 1, 2022.
Latest leaks by a leaker named Uncle Y suggest that no new banners will be available after Ayaka's banner leaves the game on May 11, 2022. The 2.7 Livestream will take place on May 20, 2022.
Considering Lumie's claims, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 2.7 Special Program is rescheduled for May 20, 2022.
What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program
Initially, rumors suggested that HoYoverse would extend patch 2.6 and shorten version 2.7. This might be why the developers were trying to change the functioning of the Battle Pass during beta testing.
However, the changes made to the Battle Pass have been reverted, and the upcoming updates are only being repositioned.
Hence, the 2.7 Special Program should discuss everything it had to originally. This includes the playstyle of Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, new story quests, and new events.
Leakers have already disclosed that a music event featuring Itto's drum and a robot-making event for the Serenitea Pot will be released in patch 2.7. Bosacius, the strongest Yaksha, might appear in the story or as the new Weekly Boss in The Chasm.
Overall, Genshin Impact players should try their best to support HoYoverse employees in Shanghai who are currently struggling to fulfill their basic needs.
They can also look forward to the upcoming announcement by Genshin Impact regarding new dates for events and compensation.