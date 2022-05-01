7 best DPS characters in Genshin Impact (April 2022)

Genshin Impact has tons of characters with different abilities and fulfills different roles in a party. The different roles characters can perform in this game are:

Main damage dealer (DPS)

Sub-DPS

Healer

Buffer

Main damage dealers or DPS characters have abilities that can enhance their damage output. This allows them to deal the maximum amount of damage to opponents. DPS characters are the primary source of damage in a party.

Genshin Impact has launched many DPS characters of different elements so far. This article will cover the seven best DPS characters that currently exist.

Best DPS Characters, including HuTao and others in Genshin Impact (April 2022)

7) Hu Tao

Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao is one of the most popular DPS in the game because of her character design and personality. She is a Pyro polearm user who is famous for her charged attacks. Her elemental skills and bursts have some of the highest damage multipliers at higher talent levels. Hu Tao shines on Vaporize teams, where she gets support from Hydrop Sub-DPS characters such as Xingqiu.

6) Xiao

Xiao (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is one of the first hyper DPS characters introduced early in Genshin Impact. Xiao is an Anemo polearm user that can deal extremely high Anemo damage with his elemental skills and bursts. Xiao cannot generate enough particles for himself, decreasing her raw damage potential if Xiao's burst is not ready on demand. Hence, players will need an additional Anemo user in the party to generate enough particles for them.

5) Eula

Eula is a unique claymore DPS who relies on physical attacks despite being a Cryo character. While her elemental skills are decent, her elemental burst allows her to stack damage by hitting opponents. When the burst duration ends, all the stack damage is dealt with by opponents inside an AoE range with a whopping 725% Base DMG multiplier at talent level 10.

4) Arataki Itto

Arataki Itto (Image via HoYoverse)

Arataki Itto is the latest Geo Claymore user added to Genshin Impact. With a fun personality and flashy attack animations, Itto has secured his spot by creating a new meta. His elemental skill is a taunt that also acts as a buff that helps Itto increase his overall DPS and his elemental burst converts all his normal attacks into Geo damage.

3) Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayaka is what gamers would call a straightforward DPS that can delete all her enemies with her elemental burst. As the current poster girl for Genshin Impact, Ayaka backs her popularity with her unique alternate sprint that allows her to imbue normal attacks to Cyro damage. Additionally, her elemental burst has one of the highest damage multipliers in the game.

2) Raiden Shougun

Raiden Shougun or Ei is one of the best nuke DPS in Genshin Impact, which is most famous for her elemental bursts. Her unique elemental burst damage can deal extreme damage while restoring energy for the party to have their elemental burst at demand.

Her abilities constantly allow her to support the party and deal damage even when she is not on the field, making her one of the must-have characters in a player's account.

1) Ganyu

Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being released in the early stages of Genshin Impact, Ganyu can still be considered one of the top DPS characters on the roster. Unlike other DPS characters, Ganyu relies on her normal attacks as the primary source of damage.

While her elemental skill acts as a taunt, allowing her more time to focus on offense, her elemental burst is one of the largest AoE that lasts for 15 seconds on the field. Additionally, when Ganyu is inside her elemental burst, she receives a buff on her Cryo damage.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen