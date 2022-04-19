Genshin Impact 2.6 Ayaka build guide: Updated artifacts, weapons, and talent orders

Genshin Impact's phase 2 banners have dropped, and players have a great opportunity to summon Kamisato Ayaka. Fans who have saved enough Primogems to summon Kamisato Ayaka should update themselves with her latest build.

Kamisato Ayaka is one of the best 5-star DPS characters on the Genshin Impact roster. She is a Cryo sword user who has abilities that allow her to increase her DPS potential. As a cryo character, Kamisato Ayaka is a great candidate for Freeze teams and can also use one of the best artifact sets in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The Event Wish "The Heron's Court" will be available after April 19 18:00! During this period, "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost, so don't miss out~



#GenshinImpact #KamisatoAyaka Both sword and tea exude an air of elegance.The Event Wish "The Heron's Court" will be available after April 19 18:00! During this period, "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost, so don't miss out~ Both sword and tea exude an air of elegance.The Event Wish "The Heron's Court" will be available after April 19 18:00! During this period, "Frostflake Heron" Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost, so don't miss out~#GenshinImpact #KamisatoAyaka https://t.co/s9d50JPiTt

Here's a breakdown of the latest Kamisato Ayaka builds alongside an updated weapon list, artifacts, and talent order in Genshin Impact.

Kamisato Ayaka build guide for Genshin Impact 2.6

Before the 2.6 patch update, there was an all-in-one build that players could use for Kamisato Ayaka. The release of the 2.6 patch and the introduction of a new artifact domain have brought a new type of playstyle and build for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

The two Kamisato Ayaka builds that will be discussed are:

Cryo DPS build

Normal Attack build

Cryo DPS Build

Cryo DPS build (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is the current meta build that many gamers in the community follow for Kamisato Ayaka. The Cryo DPS build is primarily focused on her Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill. Her Elemental Burst is one of the strongest bursts in the game, with the potential to deal about 4104% damage.

Kamisato Ayaka really shines in Permafreeze teams with her best in slot 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set. The Blizzard Strayer set is one of the best artifacts in the game that is accessible to Cryo characters such as Kamisato Ayaka. The set increases Cryo damage by 15%, and her crit rate can increase by up to 40% when opponents are frozen.

Here is a list of weapons Ayaka can equip with this build:

Mistsplitter Reforged

Summit Shaper

Primordial Jade Cutter

Aquila Favonia

Blackcliff Longsword

Black Sword

Amenoma Kageuchi (F2P friendly)

Players do not need to stack Energy Recharge on her to have her Elemental Burst on demand. A minimum of 140 ER is sufficient for Kamisato Ayaka in this Cryo DPS build.

Normal Attack build

Artifact for Normal Attack build (Image via HoYoverse)

The release of Ayato’s signature artifact, the Echoes of an Offering, brought a brand new playstyle for Kamisato Ayaka. The build focuses on Ayaka’s normal attacks as the main source of damage.

For a Normal Attack build, players will need to equip Kamisato Ayaka with a 4-piece set of Echoes of an Offering. The 4-piece set bonus increases ATK by 18%, and there is a 36% chance to increase the normal attack damage by 70% of Ayaka’s ATK. This build is only possible with the Echoes of an Offering because of the set bonus effects.

Here is a list of weapons Ayaka can equip with this build:

Haran Geppaku Futsu

Primordial Jade Cutter

Mistsplitter Reforged

Black Sword

Amenoma Kageuchi (F2P friendly)

Since the build prioritizes Normal Attacks, players will have to level up Normal Attack talent first before leveling up Elemental Skill and Burst talents. Players should aim for ATK%/Cryo DMG Bonus/Crit for their main stats. Ayaka will still need the Cryo DMG bonus since players will be using alternate sprints to infuse Cryo on her normal attacks to deal Cryo damage.

Edited by Danyal Arabi