Genshin Impact: How to unlock new artifact domain in The Chasm

The new 2.6 update is out for Genshin Impact, and Ayato fans can start farming for his signature artifacts set from the new artifact domain located in The Chasm. Players first have to unlock the artifact domain to farm and start farming its artifacts.

Even if players do not have Kamisato Ayato or other characters who can use the artifact domain, they should still open the domain to use it for teleportation purposes. Additionally, unlocking the artifact domain for the first time will unlock an achievement that will offer free Primogems.

This article intends to help players figure out how to unlock the new artifact domain in The Chasm and the enemies inside the domain.

Genshin Impact: Unlocking The Lost Valley artifact domain in The Chasm

Location of the new artifact domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new Lost Valley artifact domain can be found northwest of Fuao Vale in The Chasm. To unlock the domain, players will have to find an entrance to the domain, which will be blocked by a Geo construct with a Geo symbol on it.

Players need to use Geo characters such as Geo Traveler, Zhongli, Albedo, or Ninnguang to solve the puzzle.

Entrance of new artifact domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will find an ancient stone tablet and a pressure plate near the special rock. Place a Geo construct on top of the pressure plate using the Geo characters. The pressure plate will trigger a wind ring that players can follow to the resonance source, or they can either run to the source.

Use Geo or Normal Attacks on the large rocks (Image via Genshin Impact)

The source of resonance will be coming from a big rock located southeast of the pressure plate. The big rock will be easily recognized as it will be covered with yellow mist. Players need to hit the rock with a Geo attack or Claymore to activate a resonance wave.

Resonance wave from large rocks (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the blocked passage as the resonance wave will break the special rock and trigger a small cutscene. After the cutscene, players can go through the passage to unlock the Lost Valley domain.

Genshin Impact: Artifact sets from The Lost Valley domain

The Lost Valley artifact domain challenges have a leyline disorder that benefits characters when using their Elemental Skill. As per the leyline disorder, when characters use their Elemental Skills, they will create shockwaves that will deal True damage to surrounding enemies.

Completing the new artifact domain challenges will provide two artifact sets:

Echoes of an Offering

2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%.

ATK +18%. 4-piece set bonus: When Normal Attacks hit opponents, characters will have a 36% chance to trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK.In case Valley Rite is not triggered with Normal Attacks, the offs of it trigger in the next Normal Attack will increase by 20%.

Vermillion Hereafter

2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%.

ATK +18%. 4-piece set bonus: After using an Elemental Burst. Characters will gain a stack of Nascent Light effect, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character's health decreases, their ATK will further increase by 10%. This can be stacked up to a maximum of 4 times.

While Echoes of an Offering is said to be Ayato’s signature artifacts, it can be useful with Yoimiya’s abilities as well. Similarly, the Vermillion Hereafter is useful if players have Xiao in their Genshin Impact account.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha