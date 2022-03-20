Vermillion Hereafter in Genshin Impact: Xiao's signature artifact explained

The 2.6 Special Program of Genshin Impact revealed a new artifact domain that complements Xiao. Many players expressed their excitement on Twitter to finally see an artifact set that can now be called Xiao’s best-in-slot set. The new artifact meant for Xiao is called Vermillion Hereafter.

The artifact set bonus effects are designed to increase the character's attacks when they lose health during their elemental burst. Currently, there is no other character than Xiao that loses health during an elemental burst.

Genshin Impact might introduce more characters in further updates who will synergize with this new artifact.

This article will cover Xiao’s new artifact’s set bonus effects, which domain to farm, and more in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Xiao signature artifact location, set bonus, and more

The new artifact Vermillion Hereafter can be farmed for Xiao in an artifact domain called the Lost Valley. The Lost Valley artifact domain is located in The Chasm but its exact location was not revealed in the live stream.

Additionally, there is no information about the enemies that players will have to fight to complete this domain. All of this information will be released once the new 2.6 update is launched.

The 2.6 Special Program did show the bonus effects of Vermillion Hereafter. The set bonuses for the new artifacts are:

2-Piece: ATK + 18%

ATK + 18% 4-Piece: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a stack called the Nascent Light effect which will increase their ATK by 8% for 16 seconds. When the character loses health, their attack will further increase by 10%. This effect can be triggered once every 0.8 seconds and a total of ATK+66% can be obtained. The Nascent Light stack will be dispelled when the character leaves the field. If an Elemental Burst is used again during the duration of Nascent Light, the original Nascent Light will be dispelled.

This is undoubtedly an artifact set that can boost Xiao’s damage output as his signature artifact set. Only Xiao can attain max stacks and deal massive elemental damage before coming out of his elemental burst.

Keep in mind that Xiao mains who have already min-maxed their artifacts can decide whether or not they want to use their resin for this artifact set. But those who recently got a Xiao and are still farming artifacts should definitely farm Vermillion Hereafter in Genshin Impact.

