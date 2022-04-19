Ayaka's ascension materials, talent priority and best build in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has multiple powerful 5-star characters, and Ayaka Kamisato is one of the game's strongest. Ayaka is a master with the blade, and can utilize incredible Cryo damage to tear through her enemies with ease.

Players will definitely want to give her a chance on her latest rerun banner, as she can trivialize a lot of the game's toughest content with the right build. Fans can find her ascension materials here, along with some build guides to help get the most out of the Frostflake Heron of Inazuma.

Ayaka is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact, and luckily, building her isn't too hard.

Genshin Impact: How to build Ayaka, ascension guide, and more

olive ᵕ̈ @noyaibas HELLO HELLOOOOO future ayaka havers here is a handy guide for her ascension and talent mats!!:D HELLO HELLOOOOO future ayaka havers here is a handy guide for her ascension and talent mats!!:D https://t.co/IPX1EJbjlb

Ayaka Kamisato is one of Genshin Impact's strongest 5-star characters, and she benefits from each ascension. She ascends with Crit Damage, an incredibly valuable stat that can make building her much easier.

Fans will want to ascend their Ayaka to max as soon as possible, which means they will need to get their hands on plenty of materials. Luckily, all of Ayaka's ascension materials can be found in Inazuma, making farming for her a lot easier.

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Shivada Jade Sliver x 1Sakura Bloom x 3Old Handguard x 3 20,000 2 Shivada Jade Fragment x 3Perpetual Heart x 2Sakura Bloom x 10Old Handguard x 15 40,000 3 Shivada Jade Fragment x 6Perpetual Heart x 4Sakura Bloom x 20Kageuchi Handguard x 12 60,000 4 Shivada Jade Chunk x 3Perpetual Heart x 8Sakura Bloom x 30Kageuchi Handguard x 18 80,000 5 Shivada Jade Chunk x 6Perpetual Heart x 12Sakura Bloom x 45Famed Handguard x 12 100,000 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6Perpetual Heart x 20Sakura Bloom x 60Famed Handguard x 24 120,000

Shivada Jade

Argo @ Yelan Haver Soon @ArgoHastanta WAIT THIS IS POSSIBLE?



ITS MY FIRST TIME GETTING THE SHIVADA JADE GEMSTONE!?!!??!?! WAIT THIS IS POSSIBLE?ITS MY FIRST TIME GETTING THE SHIVADA JADE GEMSTONE!?!!??!?! https://t.co/eKVN224PYj

Ayaka will need a lot of blue gemstones to fully ascend, and they can be gained from defeating Cryo-infused bosses, such as the following:

Cryo Hypostasis

Cryo Regisvine

Maguu Kenki

Cryo Primo Geovishap

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Ayaka will need six full Gems, nine Chunks, nine Fragments, and a single sliver of Shivada Jade to reach level 90.

Perpetual Hearts

🎮Ronyonろにょん {VTUBER}(PASSED EXAMS)🎮🇵🇭 @Ronyoniichan



Ayaka (w/ full buffs) vs Perpetual Mechanical Array



You've seen my build on Ayaka so many times now, so I'll just post it whenever someone asks.



#GenshinImpact #genshintwt Here's a special Ayaka Showcase to motivate all C0 and Non-Mistsplitter havers there.Ayaka (w/ full buffs) vs Perpetual Mechanical ArrayYou've seen my build on Ayaka so many times now, so I'll just post it whenever someone asks. Here's a special Ayaka Showcase to motivate all C0 and Non-Mistsplitter havers there.Ayaka (w/ full buffs) vs Perpetual Mechanical ArrayYou've seen my build on Ayaka so many times now, so I'll just post it whenever someone asks.#GenshinImpact #genshintwt https://t.co/9YycGcCCzC

The boss item comes from the Perpetual Mechanical Array, a 40-resin world boss that can be found in Inazuma. Genshin Impact players will need 46 Perpetual Hearts to max out their Ayaka's ascension, so they will want to farm it as soon as they can.

Reaching the Mechanical Array will take a bit of exploration as fans need to enter its boss arena through a wormhole found on Jinren Island, but taking it down isn't too tough.

Sakura Blooms

These bright pink blossoms can be found throughout Inazuma, and Ayaka will need 168 of them to fully ascend. Fans need to collect numerous petals, but unfortunately, only around 75 spawn in at a time.

Thus, gamers will either need to wait through a week of farming as they respawn every few days, or utilize the game's multiplayer feature to collect more from other players' worlds. Either way, they should be sure to bring a reliable Electro character to make grabbing them easier.

Inazuman Handguards

Farming Handguard is the last step for players looking to ascend their Kamisato Ayaka, as she will need a ton of these items for both her levels and her talents. Ayaka will require 18 Old Handguards, 30 Kageuchi Handguards, and 36 Famed Hanguards, and these can be found throughout Inazuma by defeating the region's many rogue samurai.

Ayaka build guide

hourly ayaka @ayaka_hourly a guide on how to build kamisato ayaka a guide on how to build kamisato ayaka 🌸❄️ https://t.co/JVy5GgKV3m

Building Ayaka is simple, as her best artifact set is easy to farm and fans only need to prioritize a few stats. As Ayaka is a Cryo character, she can take advantage of the Freeze reaction to allow her to reach near 100% Crit Chance with ease, meaning that she can focus on boosting her Crit DMG as much as possible.

With that in mind, fans will want to opt for the 4-PC Blizzard Strayer set, with a focus on Crit DMG to maximize Ayaka's overall damage output. As for her other bonuses, additional Crit Rate and ATK% is always good.

Ayaka’s Talent Order

hourly ayaka @ayaka_hourly • talents •



priority would be

normal attack=burst>skill



her talents are very worth crowning because she is a very strong unit and does not disappoint with your investments in her 🥰 • talents • priority would be normal attack=burst>skill her talents are very worth crowning because she is a very strong unit and does not disappoint with your investments in her 🥰

By choosing which talents to max first, Genshin Impact players need to prioritize both Ayaka's Elemental Burst and her Normal Attacks. Much of her damage comes from both sources, allowing her to dish out some of the highest Cryo damage in the game. Once these two are maxed out, fans can turn to ascending her Elemental Skill.

Edited by Saman