Who are some popular anime characters voiced by Saori Hayami, the Genshin Impact VA of Ayaka?

Saori Hayami is a well-renowned VA that Genshin Impact fans would recognize as the Japanese voice of Kamisato Ayaka. However, Ayaka is far from her only notable role. This VA has had over 200 roles across anime and games, some of which are famous.

Some Genshin Impact players choose to roll for characters solely based on their VA's works. In this case, it's worth investigating some of Saori Hayami's greatest works past her role as Ayaka. It should go without saying, but all of these roles are in Japanese.

A brief look at Saori Hayami's incredible VA works, ranging from Genshin Impact's Ayaka to anime

Here is a quick list of some of Saori Hayami's most memorable works:

Yamato (One Piece)

Himawari Uzumaki (Boruto)

Yor Forger (Spy x Family)

Shinobu Kocho (Demon Slayer)

Ruby Rose (RWBY)

Ushiwakamaru (Fate/Grand Order)

Atalanta (Fate/Apocrypha)

Yumeko Jabami (Kakegurui)

Ryu Lion (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)

Kagura Mikazuchi (Fairy Tail)

Ayaka (Genshin Impact)

That list is only a small fraction of all of her roles. Several of those anime are among the most recognizable today, and the characters she plays in them aren't necessarily minor.

Yamato has already made her mark on the One Piece fandom (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is the most successful manga in the entire world, and by a wide margin too (490,000,000 copies versus second place's 300,000,000). Yamato might be a more recent character in this long-lasting series, but her role is an important one as she helps Luffy and his allies against Kaidou.

She's a strong favorite to join the Straw Hats in the near future, which would only cement her as one of Saori Hayami's most iconic roles if it were to happen.

Some of Saori Hayami's other works are also on par with her role as Ayaka in Genshin Impact in terms of popularity. For example, Spy x Family has become a huge hit online as an anime, and it only came out recently. In it, Ayaka's VA also voices a major character named Yor Forger.

This series has experienced some noticeable popularity growth, so it is this VA's most notable recent role. Of course, every other character on that list is well-known in their own right. Considering Saori Hayami has over a dozen roles every year as of late, the number of her iconic roles will likely increase throughout the years.

Ayaka's VA in Genshin Impact

Below is a list of all of her VAs in Genshin Impact:

Chinese: Xiao N

Xiao N English: Erica Mendez

Erica Mendez Japanese: Saori Hayami

Saori Hayami Korean: Lee Yu-ri

Since the character's debut on July 21, 2021, the eldest daughter of the Kamisato clan has quickly become a popular character in the fandom. Many Travelers have been waiting for her since beta and the wait was worth it.

All of her VAs do a remarkable job, which really helps bring the character to life.

