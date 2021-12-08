Genshin Impact: Top 5 anime characters voiced by Kamisato Ayaka's voice actor

Kamisato Ayaka is the youngest sister of Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact. The recent character teaser of Arataki Itto coincidentally reveals the voice actor of Ayato in all languages.

The Genshin Impact community successfully created a tide on social media to show how highly anticipated they are for Kamisato Ayato's character design. Like her big brother, Ayaka also managed to rack up her fanbase with only snippets of her playstyle from the first Closed Beta Test.

Her fanbase grew even more prominent after discovering the voice actress that will act as Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Who is Kamisato Ayaka's voice actor in Genshin Impact

The one who voices Kamisato Ayaka in the Japanese version of Genshin Impact is Saori Hayami. Hayami has been interested in voice acting ever since elementary school.

After entering a voice acting training school in 2004, she began her career two years later when passing an audition for I'm Enterprise in 2006. Hayami's first major role was Momoka Kawakabe, the main protagonist in Touka Gettan. Then, she steadily accumulated experience by voicing many other characters.

Two of Hayami's significant achievements were winning second place in the 2015 Newtype x Machi Asobi Anime Awards for Best Voice Actress and in the 10th Seiyu Awards for Best Supporting Actress in 2016.

5 best characters voiced by Genshin Impact Kamisato Ayaka's voice actor

1) Yukino Yukinoshita from My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected

Genshin Impact's Saori Hayami plays Yukino Yukinoshita (Image via My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected)

Hayami's most excellent character may be Yukino From My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected. After all, the said heroine won the Best Female Character Award in the Newtype x Machi Asobi Anime Awards.

In the storyline, Yukino is one of the most popular students in Sobu High School. However, she was initially cold and had unfriendly behavior, earning the nickname of Ice Queen from her peer. Although this changes with Yukino's character development as she becomes kinder and friendlier.

It looks like Genshin Impact took the Ice Queen nickname seriously, and they had to appoint Hayami to act as a powerful Cryo DPS such as Kamisato Ayaka.

2) Yumeko Jabami from Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler

Genshin Impact's Saori Hayami plays Yumeko Jabami (Image via Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler)

Besides the elegant and dignified character, Genshin Impact's Hayami also masters the mysterious persona such as Yumeko Jabami from Kakegurui.

Yumeko is a transfer student to Hyakkaou Private Academy who initially seemed modest, but hid a maniacal passion for high stakes gambling. Although Yumeko dislikes games with predetermined outcomes, she can rapidly discover how such games are rigged in her opponents' favor and devises strategies that turn the tables on them.

Yumeko's rising bets and activities quickly drew the student council's attention. She chooses not to pay her debts after being demoted to pet status, even though she could easily do so due to her family's money or her winnings.

3) Shirayuki from Snow White with the Red Hair

Genshin Impact's Saori Hayami plays Shirayuki (Image via Snow White with the Red Hair)

Shirayuki from Snow White with Red Hair was born with an unusual red hair color that she needs to hide because it attracts so much attention.

After the prince of Tanbarun orders her to become his concubine, she flees from her home. Shirayuki then encounters Zen on her second day in the kingdom of Clarines and befriends him after ministering to his wounds, demonstrating her independence and perseverance. She was later accepted as a royal pharmacist and received training from Garack and Ryu.

Shirayuki's abilities as a pharmacist have been proven in various situations, most notably in diagnosing and suppressing illness epidemics in other countries. In addition, she has a close friendship with Zen and falls in love with him over the course of the story despite their social status differences.

4) Shinobu Kochou from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Genshin Impact's Saori Hayami plays Shinobu Kochou (Image via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Shinobu Kocho is the current Insect Hashira in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. She is quite level-headed and always has a smile on her face, regardless of the scenario.

Shinobu enjoys mocking others, especially Giyu Tomioka, who she likes to bother by complaining about how no one likes him. However, behind her pleasant exterior is a great wrath towards all demons, especially the Upper-Two Doma, for taking the lives of her older sister and many of her loved ones.

5) Miyuki Shiba from The Irregular at Magic High School

Genshin Impact's Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba (Image via The Irregular at Magic High School)

Out of all the characters Hayami acts, Miyuki Shiba from The Irregular at Magic High School is most similar to Kamisato Ayaka from Genshin Impact. Both of the characters have modesty, well-brought up manners, coupled with their beautiful appearance. Not to mention both Miyuki and Ayaka have a power affiliated with ice.

Saori Hayami clearly has an abundance of experience playing calm and collected characters. This has been proven by how she brings Kamisato Ayaka to life with her peerless voice acting in Genshin Impact.

