Top 5 characters voiced by Akira Ishida, the Genshin Impact VA of Ayato

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto's character teaser is not the only thing miHoYo dropped today. They also unofficially announced the voice actor of the highly anticipated character Kamisato Ayato.

Ayato's Japanese voice actor is Akira Ishida, a prominent actor in the entertainment industry. Aside from his 30 years of experience, Ishida also won multiple noteworthy awards, such as the most popular voice actor in the Animage Anime Grand Prix and the Best Supporting Male Character in Seiyu Awards.

5 best characters voiced by Genshin Impact's Ayato voice actor, Akira Ishida

Akira Ishida has been officially revealed to be Ayato's voice actor in Genshin Impact a few hours ago. This set the tide on social media, where fans have been trying to find out more information about the said voice actor.

Not only in animations, but Ishida also voices multiple prominent characters in video games. The most exciting fact is how Akira Ishida voices Otto Apocalypse in Honkai Impact 3rd, another game developed by miHoYo.

1) Katsura Kotarou from Gintama

Genshin Impact's Akira Ishida plays Katsura Kotarou (Image via Gintama)

Katsura Kotarou is a character in Gintama that may have a few similarities with Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact. The community imagined Ayato as a long-haired male proficient with swordsmanship and a prince-like vibe.

Katsura Kotarou is Gintoki's former comrade during the Joi war. He continues to defy the Amanto and has gathered a following even after the Amanto have taken over Japan. Despite being a skilled swordsman, he prefers to use grenades. Katsura is a wanted man for his role in terrorist activities against the Bakufu, and he has been on the run from the Shinsengumi for quite some time.

2) Gaara from Naruto

Genshin Impact's Akira Ishida plays Gaara (Image via Naruto)

An antagonist is a character that Akira Ishida is familiar with as he had voiced Gaara in Naruto. Gaara is a shinobi allied with Sunagakure and the son of Sunagakure's leader, the Fourth Kazekage, and first appeared as an antagonist.

As part of his father's plan to have a weapon to restore their village, Gaara was born as a demon's host. He became a ruthless assassin who believes his mission is to kill his foes due to being shunned by the Sunagakure people, his early inability to manage the Tailed Beast, and the belief that his late mother called him the village's curse.

Gaara's outlook changes only after meeting Naruto Uzumaki, and he eventually becomes Sunagakure's Fifth Kazekage and is accepted by his people.

3) Akaza from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train

Genshin Impact's Akira Ishida plays Akaza (Image via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train)

Akaza is another major antagonist character that Genshin Impact's Akira Ishida has voiced. Once a human named Hakuji, Akaza now holds the position of Upper-Rank Three in the Twelve Kizuki.

Despite being a supporting antagonist in Demon Slayer, Akaza manages to build his own fanbase with his appearance and tragic backstory. When he was a human, Akaza possessed a stubborn personality with a big heart and resilience. Even after becoming a demon and losing all his memories, he refuses to eat or kill women.

In a battle where Akaza finally remembers the entirety of his past, he starts to regret his actions as a demon and ends his own life, remarking that he lost fair and square.

4) Byakuya Togami from Danganronpa: The Animation

Genshin Impact's Akira Ishida plays Byakuya Togami (Image via Danganronpa: The Animation)

Byakuya Togami is the successor of a highly successful family corporation. With the title of Super High School Level Scion, Byakuya considers himself superior compared to other students in Hope's Peak Academy.

It would be interesting to see how Akira Ishida will play out Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact, who is vastly different from Byakuya Togami. After all, Genshin Impact once introduced Ayato as someone who is incredibly kind and easily gains loyalty from many people.

Of course, Byakuya Togami is not an evil character as he soon gains significant character development throughout the animation. Byakuya is initially cold and harsh towards others, viewing them as competitors. And because he despises losing, he refuses to help them investigate the academy. However, he eventually warms up to the group, particularly after Sakura's death.

5) Zeref Dragneel from Fairy Tail

Genshin Impact's Akira Ishida plays Zeref Dragneel (Image via Fairy Tail)

Akira Ishida really loves to act as an antagonist, and he successfully brings another complex character, Zeref Dragneel, to life.

Fairy Tail's Zeref is Natsu Dragneel's centuries-old elder brother, who was made immortal and unaging by a curse called the Black Magic of Ankhselam. The curse randomly kills everything around Zeref whenever he cherishes the value of life.

Ankhselam curses Zeref for attempting to resurrect an infant Natsu, who was slain with the rest of their family in a dragon attack years before the events of the series. Zeref, who has become suicidal, succeeds in reincarnating Natsu's dead infant body as a so-called demon known as 'Etherious Natsu Dragneel' (E.N.D.), hoping that Natsu would be capable of killing him.

With so many different personalities that Akira Ishida has mastered, it will be fascinating for the community to learn how he would play Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

