Genshin Impact's Baizhu: Everything we know about the upcoming playable character so far

Baizhu is one of Genshin Impact's most interesting characters, with his mysterious snake and his control of the Dendro element.

Baizhu has made appearances in the story quests of Genshin Impact and has entranced players with his charisma. Players are very interested in knowing when Baizhu may release, as he would bring both the Dendro element and a very stylish character to the game. Here is everything there is known about Baizhu, Liyue's charismatic doctor of the Bubu Pharmacy.

Who is Baizhu in Genshin Impact?

Baizhu (Image via Mihoyo)

Baizhu is the owner of the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue, and one of the main doctors in the large city. Genshin Impact players may recognize him from his appearance at the end of Qiqi's quest to find Cocogoat milk, as he was the one who cleared up several misunderstandings and allowed players to complete the quest.

Not much is known about Baizhu, as he is a mysterious individual even to Zhongli, who is the Archon of Liyue itself. His talking snake Changsheng is also an engima, as players have only seen one other talking animal in the form of Oz, Fischl's raven companion. It is known that Baizhu suffers from some unknown disease, as he has taken Qiqi in to research her immortality to find some cure to prolong his life. He is also a hard salesman, asking players for three million Mora for simple incense.

Baizhu is disliked by several characters in Genshin Impact, like Hu Tao, who reacts unfavorably towards him, and Herbalist Gui, who warns players of his greedy nature. It seems as though Baizhu may have some villainous intentions that players are unaware of as of now, and chances are he will appear much more often in the future story.

When will Baizhu release in Genshin Impact?

The only thing keeping Baizhu from being released in Genshin Impact is the fact that he carries a Dendro Vision. Dendro has yet to be released to players, and as such, Baizhu won't be playable until then. However, there are rumors that patch 1.6 of Genshin Impact will bring about the release of the Dendro element, and chances are that Baizhu will be among the first releases when that happens.

As Baizhu is tied to Liyue's mysterious secrets, he will most likely have some tie to the last area of Liyue to be explored by players - The Chasm. When Baizhu is released, there is also a high chance for another previously featured character, Yaoyao, to release too, as she also carries a Dendro vision.

Baizhu carries with him many mysteries that players will wish to unravel in the future of Genshin Impact. His release, alongside the Dendro element, will definitely change how the game is played forever. Genshin Impact players have a lot to look forward to in the coming updates, and new information about Baizhu is on the horizon.

