Genshin Impact 2.7 delay might compensate players with multiple Fates, suggests leak

Since the official announcement about the delay of Genshin Impact patch 2.7, recent speculations have suggested some interesting information. Recent leaks have speculated that players might get fates in the form of compensation, instead of primogems.

If this speculation turns out to be true, this form of compensation will be highly appreciated by the community. However, this is all still speculation and one should take it with a grain of salt until there are any announcements about the compensation.

This article will cover everything players need to know about the new rumor revealing standard and intertwined fates as compensation for the delay of Genshin Impact 2.7.

Genshin Impact might compensate with a login event containing Standard and Intertwined Fates

Sources have recently leaked that there is a slight chance that players will get Standard and Intertwined Fates as a form of compensation. Instead of just handing out primogems through redeem codes, Genshin Impact will host a login event. Players can log in every day to receive the rewards. The login event will be available in-game for two weeks.

Here is a list of rewards players can collect by logging in every day:

6 Fragile Resins

3 Standard Fates

12 Intertwined Fates

The login event will be available in-game for two weeks. Since the event will be up for two weeks, this implies that it is not necessary for one to login consecutively to receive the rewards. Hence, all players can collect the rewards as per their convenience.

Current situation with 2.7 Special Program and version updates in Genshin Impact

According to the latest post of prominent leaker Xwides on Twitter and Discord, it seems that there is 70% chance that the developers will premiere the 2.7 Special Program on May 20, 2022. The post also mentioned that no banners will be released after Kamisato Ayaka's solo rerun banner.

dead speed🤍💙🤍 @deadspeedinside



there is also a small chance of getting a login event in the game for 2 weeks. we'll get 6 resins, 12 e. wishes&3 st. wishes @bakazooha the stream will probably be on the 20th, no banners after Ayaka until the next version; all the next versions will be postponed instead of being cut downthere is also a small chance of getting a login event in the game for 2 weeks. we'll get 6 resins, 12 e. wishes&3 st. wishes @bakazooha the stream will probably be on the 20th, no banners after Ayaka until the next version; all the next versions will be postponed instead of being cut downthere is also a small chance of getting a login event in the game for 2 weeks. we'll get 6 resins, 12 e. wishes&3 st. wishes

These claims are completely different from what the community was expecting from Genshin Impact. Many assumed that the current patch would be extended with another rerun banner for any 5-star characters. Players were expecting Xiao, Diluc or Keqing's banner to drop after Kamisato Ayaka.

Additionally, Xwides has also claimed that the patches will not be shortened and will continue to follow the 42 days or six week-patch update cycle. However, since the patches will not be cut down in duration, all future version updates have shifted forward.

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events. (Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

Another prominent leaker, Lumie, has also claimed that the release of patch 2.7 update has been delayed by three weeks. Hence, players can save up more primogems for their desired characters while they patiently wait for the launch of patch 2.7.

