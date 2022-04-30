Genshin Impact 2.7 delay compensation reward and banner rumors

Genshin Impact has officially delayed version 2.7 due to Shanghai's COVID outbreak. The update schedule for HoYoverse's action RPG has been flawless so far, and this is the first time players will experience a delay.

Genshin Impact delaying the 2.7 update is a lot more weighty than it sounds. New content is strategically released alongside banners, and a delay will compel the developers to rethink the entire process.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.



Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.

HoYoverse is yet to comment on the new date for the 2.7 update, and here's a compilation of some of the most reliable rumors.

New date for Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program speculated

Prominent leaker Xwides recently posted some 'questionable' information on Discord and Twitter. As it turns out, HoYoverse might handle the 2.7 delay in either of the following ways:

The 2.7 livestream will take place on May 20 as the update is delayed by three weeks. There won't be a character event wish banner or a new Epitome Invocation banner after Ayaka's banner leaves the game on May 11. The 2.7 update won't be shortened.

There will be a two-week login event through which users can get over ten Intertwined Fates and Resin.

As per Xwides, there's a 7/10 chance of Genshin Impact going ahead with the first option compared to a 3/10 chance for the second.

Stasie | xlebny kot🕊 @xlebny_kot @Naomi_GI_

Live stream will be held on the 20th. There will be no banner after Ayaka. None of the patches will be longer, but all of them will be moved.



2nd info with 3/10 possibility:

@Xwides 1st info with the 7/10 possibility:Live stream will be held on the 20th. There will be no banner after Ayaka. None of the patches will be longer, but all of them will be moved.2nd info with 3/10 possibility:A 2 weeks long login event with 12 event fates, 3 normal, 6 resin

It is worth noting that the claims above are in complete contrast to the initial rumors. Gamers assumed that the 2.6 update would be extended with either Xiao's rerun banner or a five-star character from the standard banner (Diluc and Keqing) might get a boosted drop rate after a long time.

Moreover, during the 2.7 beta testing, HoYoverse temporarily reduced the EXP requirement to increase a Battle Pass level from 1000 to 600. Travelers felt that the developers were trying to modify the Battle Pass so that they would be able to complete it in three weeks. However, the changes were soon reverted.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



The EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed.



※ Subject to change.



[2.7 BETA] Battle PassThe EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed. ※ Subject to change.

The community doesn't seem too worried about the compensation. At times like these, the well-being of the people of Shanghai is the utmost priority of travelers.

When will Genshin Impact release version 2.7?

Naturally, extending or shortening updates will affect Genshin Impact's content strategy in the longer run. Characters are released according to the storyline, and a shortened version of 2.7 where Yelan and Kuki Shinobu arrive in a single banner will impact a ton of upcoming banners.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding along this journey. We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible.We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding along this journey.

Lumie, who correctly predicted banners in the past, stated that the 2.7 update had been delayed for three weeks. If this leak is accurate, the update should now arrive on June 1.

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



(Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

Travelers can expect more clarity on the situation in the coming days. As of now, they can celebrate Diluc's birthday at the Dawn Winery.

