7 Genshin Impact tips to wisely utilize Resin in the early game

Travelers in the early-game stages of Genshin Impact should know the following tips to make their Resin use more efficient. This resource is similar to what other gacha games incorporate as something that is time-based and is used to get other items. Therefore, it's also a resource that one can easily misuse.

All Genshin Impact players will have access to Resin, although they should know that there are a few items they can obtain to refresh it. However, new players might not have access to these items in abundance until the mid-game.

Seven Genshin Impact tips for beginners on how to use Resin

7) Don't neglect resources on 4-star characters

Some gacha games have 4-star characters being completely worthless when compared to a 5-star character; Genshin Impact is not that type of game. In fact, some 4-star characters are among the best units in the game, like Bennett and Xiangling.

Ergo, one should gladly use their Resin on Ley Line Outcrops to get EXP materials and Mora to build them. Similarly, getting artifacts and materials for them is a good use of this precious material.

6) Focus on only a few units at first

Genshin Impact has a lovable cast full of charming characters, but it's unrealistic for new players to build them all to their maximum level so early in their playthrough. Ideally, beginners should focus on one to four characters at the start of the game.

It's much better to have one maxed-out character in Genshin Impact than a dozen mid-leveled ones. Having a high-leveled character will also help new players farm more efficiently in the future.

5) If possible, use all your Resin before logging out

This resource will gradually renew itself once the user utilizes them. Hence, it's advisable to use them all prior to closing the game. Choosing not to use all of them (or even some of them) will ultimately be wasteful, especially if the player plans to catch up to the mid and late stages of Genshin Impact.

It might not seem like much at first, but all of this Resin adds up quickly over time. Remember, what Travelers farm now will save them time later on when they're higher-leveled.

4) Weekly bosses

New players won't have access to too many weekly bosses, but there are a few they will eventually unlock, such as:

Andrius

Dvalin

As the name of this boss archetype might imply, players can only get rewards from them once a week. They drop exclusive Talent Level-Up materials, meaning Travelers will eventually have to farm them.

It will also only cost 30 Resin for the first three weekly bosses, which will hardly eat into a new player's resources.

3) Prioritize Ley Line Outcrops if you're a low-level

There are many ways for Genshin Impact players to spend their Resin, but their priorities will differ depending on their Adventure Rank. Low-levels should farm as many Ley Line Outcrops to get as many EXP materials and Mora as possible.

Both resources are mandatory for leveling up one's roster of characters. Considering Ley Line Outcrops only cost 20 Resin, there's not much of an excuse to ignore them. Not to mention, the battles are easy, and there aren't any gimmicks to these bouts.

2) Players don't have to farm artifacts early on

One can always dream about an elusive 5-star character who would be awesome on their team. However, Genshin Impact 5-star characters usually return every few months to a year. Choosing to farm an artifact set for a character that one might never get is a waste of time.

A good artifact set with great stats is lovely, but it isn't necessary to clear 99% of Genshin Impact. Don't worry about being a meta-slave this early in one's playthrough; focus on getting good units and leveling them up first.

1) Don't use Primogems to refresh them

Unless one plans to be a whale, it's strongly advised that new players don't waste Primogems to get more Resin. Spending 50 Primogems each time for only 60 Resin is terrible efficiency, especially for F2P players.

It's far better for a new player to save their Primogems for the chance to roll for good 5-star characters than it is to get more materials. They will likely only have a small team of characters they're building at the moment, and the early game is generous enough as is.

