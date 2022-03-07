5 tips to best use Fragile Resins in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a lot of consumables in the game that players have to use efficiently, especially if they are rare resources and hard to collect. Fragile Resin is one such rare consumable that players should not spend recklessly. It is a precious item when consumed, instantly restoring 60 Original Resins, and a maximum of 20 Fragile Resins can be used per day.

Players can obtain Fragile Resin from leveling up Adventure Rank and Sacred Sakura or from battle pass rewards. Hence, players are advised to use these precious resources efficiently.

j⁷ @salutewj does anyone else hoard fragile resin or 🧍🏻‍♀️ does anyone else hoard fragile resin or 🧍🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/d4E9LpSKpb

This article will cover 5 tips for players on how to use Fragile Resins efficiently in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: What are the 5 best tips to use Fragile Resin

There is no specific time frame on when players should start using Fragile Resin, but as a general rule of thumb, players should save a decent amount of Fragile Resin until they reach Adventure Rank 45. Reaching Adventure Rank 45 will provide access to domains that will drop five-star items.

5) Artifact Domains

Inazuma based artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can use their Fragile Resin to farm five-star artifacts to build characters. Artifact domains are RNG-based and there is no guarantee that players will get the artifacts they are looking for. These domains consume 40 Original Resins to drop rewards, so using one Fragile Resin will allow players to complete the artifact domains only once.

4) Ley Line Outcrops

Blossoms of Wealth (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ley Line Outcrops allow players to either farm tons of experience books (Adventure Books, Hero Wits) or Mora. Spending Fragile Resins on Leyline Line Outcrop is a smart thing to do since players will always require a lot of experience books to level up their characters, and Mora is required in all aspects of the game, from buying general goods to crowning character talents.

3) Weapon Ascension Material

lis @ayakasbloom my luck yesterday on the weapon domain my luck yesterday on the weapon domain https://t.co/wr1mP401vW

Players can use Fragile Resins to farm weapon ascension materials, which will help them ascend weapons faster. These include materials such as Relics from Guyun, Narukami’s Valor, and many more. Players can find these weapons' ascension materials in specific domains that will drop different materials every day.

20 Original Resins are consumed when rewards are claimed after completing these domains, so players can complete three more times using one Fragile Resin.

2) Character Ascension Material

Primo Geovishap (Image via Genshin Impact)

These are materials that are used to ascend a character when they reach the maximum level of the current ascension phase. Players can find these from fighting elite bosses in Genshin Impact. These materials are boss exclusive drop items such as elemental gems, Cleansing Heart, Hoarfrost Core, and many more.

Players should definitely use fragile resins to farm these materials, since players can only farm these four times a day, as claiming the drop rewards requires 40 Original Resins.

1) Talent Level-up Books

Different Talent Level-up Materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

Talent Level-up books are the number one domain that players can get the most value out of by consuming Fragile Resin. These domains only have RNG in the amount of books players can receive, but the quality of the drops is fixed. These domains consume 20 Original Resins to claim drop rewards, so using Fragile Resin will allow players to complete these domains multiple times in a single day.

Using multiple Fragile Resins on talent is advised only on when it is dropping the books players need or if it is a Sunday where players can farm whatever talent level-up books they want.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi