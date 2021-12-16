How to use 'Enhancement Progression Calculator' in Genshin Impact

Today, the official Genshin Impact forum HoYoLAB added a new tool for the Travelers. The addition is called the Enhancement Progression Calculator, allowing users to calculate the required enhancement and level-up materials for all characters, weapons, and artifacts.

One can only use the tool after they have created a miHoYo account. Then, players can link their Genshin Impact account to the HoYoLAB to use all the tools. This article will explain how to use the Enhancement Progression Calculator in Genshin Impact HoYoLAB.

The Enhancement Progression Calculator will be available on HoYoLAB today! You can use this tool to calculate the required enhancement and level-up materials for characters, weapons, and artifacts.



Click Here to Check Out This Tool >>>

Enhancement Progression Calculator available in Genshin Impact HoYoLAB today

Go to Tools > Enhancement Progression Calculator (Image via Genshin Impact HoYoLAB)

Genshin Impact gamers can access the Enhancement Progression Calculator from the Tool section on the left side of the HoYoLAB homepage. However, gamers are recommended to create a miHoYo account first before opening the Enhancement Progression Calculator page.

Click on the slime icon to log in or register (Image via Genshin Impact)

Readers can log in to HoYoLAB by clicking the slime icon at the top right corner and selecting the Log In option.

Log in if players already have the account or register a new one (Image via Genshin Impact)

If one already has a HoYoLAB account, they can log in using the said account. While for new users, they can choose the Register Now option to create a new account.

First look of Enhancement Progression Calculator (Image via Genshin Impact)

After opening the Enhancement Progression Calculator, the first page players will see is the character section by default. All playable Genshin Impact characters will be listed here. Gamers can select any character they want and choose the level and talent level they want to target.

Select the Total Amount Required to see the Mora and materials one needs to farm (Image via Genshin Impact)

Then, players can scroll down to the bottom of the box to select the Total Amount Required and see the total amount of Mora and materials needed to reach the targeted level.

First look of Weapon section in Enhancement Progression Calculator (Image via Genshin Impact)

The same action can be used on the weapon and artifact section. For easier access, Genshin Impact HoYoLAB even adds multiple filters so users can find the desired weapon. For example, they can select the weapon type (sword, catalyst, claymore, bow, polearm) and rarity (1-star to 5-star) to scope down the list and find the exact weapon they want.

How to use the Interactive Map in Genshin Impact HoYoLAB

Open the Interactive Map from Tools (Image via Genshin Impact HoYoLAB)

Using the Enhancement Progression Calculator is like the first part of the progress. Players can then use the Teyvat Interactive Map to search for the listed materials given by the calculator.

From the HoYoLAB homepage, players must click on Tools and go down the list until they see the Teyvat Interactive Map to access the map.

Check the required materials to see their location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

This option will bring users to the Genshin Impact official interactive map. Players can select any local specialties, enemies, or bosses from the checklist on the map. As a result, the map will show the exact location of the chosen materials in the form of a small round pin.

The addition of the Enhancement Progression Calculator in HoYoLAB certainly makes it easier for Genshin Impact players. They can see the total materials required for certain characters in a click and go to the interactive map to see the locations of said items.

