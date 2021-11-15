Top 5 tips to best use Genshin Impact interactive map

New players in Genshin Impact may have had a hard time collecting certain materials or treasure hunting as the open-world Teyvat is too big. To ease the burden on rookies, miHoYo released a complete Genshin Impact interactive map on their official forum, HoYoLAB.

Gamers can see almost all items on the Teyvat interactive map: Waypoint, oculi, open-world chests and many more. Even better, the map covers all the current regions in Genshin Impact, including the long-forgotten Golden Apple Archipelago. However, the pins aren't the only things players can see and take advantage of on the website. Here are the five best uses of the Genshin Impact interactive map.

Make the most of Genshin Impact interactive map by discovering incomplete puzzles and more

1) Create a route for farming

Create routes before farming materials (Image via Genshin Impact interactive map)

The primary use of the Genshin Impact interactive map is farming materials such as local specialties, ores and oculis. Aside from observing the pins at each location, players can also create a route by connecting each pin.

The route created can help players stay on the path and successfully collect each material along the way. There are also "Recommended Routes" made by other Travelers like Crystal Ore Mining Route and Dandelion Seed Harvest Route, which everyone can see and follow.

2) Find wooden crates for 100% exploration

All wooden crates in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact interactive map)

It is known that collecting treasure chests and completing puzzles in Genshin Impact will increase the exploration percentage in respective areas. However, many players are still in the dark and don't know that wooden crates also count towards the calculation.

Currently, a total of 150 wooden crates are listed on the interactive map, and players can find all their locations in Inazuma and Liyue. Each crate rewards players with Mora, and one can collect them when they have the time.

3) Locate hidden treasure chests

Hidden treasure chests in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact interactive map)

Hidden treasure chests are the norm in Genshin Impact. Usually, players can find a secret chest by lighting an Elemental Monument, firing a torch, breaking large rock piles and others. While it is fun searching, the map has become too big for players to locate each of the treasure chests.

Thankfully, the Genshin Impact interactive map pins each of their locations, and players can choose to search for the one they want. This way, it will save them lots of time.

4) All woods and fishing spots

All woods in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact interactive map)

Farming wood and fishing are the latest activities players can partake in when they finish all the Resins. However, certain wood and species of fish can only be located in specific areas. With the interactive map, one can spot all the woods and fish in Genshin Impact.

5) Discover incomplete puzzles

Hide the completed puzzles with the "Hide Pin" option (Image via Genshin Impact interactive map)

From Cube Devices to Light-Up Tile Puzzles, Inazuma has a lot of puzzles players can complete to get treasure chests as rewards. Although the interactive map does not show how to complete the task, it provides the precise location of finding one puzzle.

Players can also use the function "Hide Pin" to conceal the puzzle they have completed to leave with only the incomplete one on the map.

With the Genshin Impact interactive map, exploring the open-world has become more manageable, and players can collect any material faster.

Edited by Sabine Algur