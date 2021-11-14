How to use Seed Dispensary in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest event, 'Dreams of Bloom,' increased players' interest in farming plants in their Serenitea Pot. In addition, the event also indirectly reminds gamers of one of the oldest gadgets, the Seed Dispensary.

Seed Dispensary is an item received from Madame Ping from a World Quest 'The Art of Horticulture.' This gadget can be used to obtain seeds from various plants in Genshin Impact. The seeds can then be planted on a farming plot in the Serenitea Pot.

How to equip and use Seed Dispensary gadget in Genshin Impact

Equip the Seed Dispensary gadget from the Inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Seed Dispensary gadget in Genshin Impact can only be obtained after reaching Level 3 Reputation in Inazuma. Only then will the World Quest 'The Art of Horticulture' be unlocked.

Once players have completed the quest and received the gadget, they can equip it by going to Inventory under the Gadget tab.

Collect flowers and seeds with the gadget (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can now collect seeds while gathering plants in the open world. However, the gadget can only get the seeds from the following plants:

Silk Flower Sweet Flower Cecilia Glaze Lily Windwheel Aster Qingxin Violetgrass Valberry Small Lamp Grass Jueyun Chili Carrot Radish Mint Mushroom Naku Weed Horsetail Snapdragon Lotus Head Calla Lily Seagrass Sea Ganoderma

Obtain Qingxin and Qingxin Seed automatically (Image via Genshin Impact)

To use the gadget, players can approach any of the plants listed above and collect them normally. The Seed Dispensary will automatically get the seed of the said plant.

One plant can't have more than 20 seeds (Image via Genshin Impact)

Note that the Seed Dispensary gadget can only hold a maximum of 20 seeds of each plant at a time. If players try to collect more, they will receive the following message: "Plant Seed exceeds amount limit." The plant will still be picked, but no seeds will be dropped.

The Seed Dispensary inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

By clicking on 'Z' for PC players, they can check how many seeds they will have for every plant possible.

Few things to note when using the Seed Dispensary gadget are that plants harvested in the Serenitea Pot will not provide any seeds. In addition, radishes and carrots dropped by Investigation points, or destructible items will also not provide any seeds.

Plants seeds in the Serenitea Pot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can plant the seeds on a suitable field plot in the Serenitea Pot. There are three types of fields, A Path of Value: Jade Field, A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe, and A Path of Value: Orderly Meadow.

Each farming plot can only sow four seeds at a time. It takes two days and 22 hours for seeds to fully grow. The seeds will not be returned if the fields are cleared before the plants are completely matured.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Approximately three days are needed to fully grow one seed. While it takes a long time, taking advantage of the gardening system in Genshin Impact allows players to get local specialties quickly and awards them free cooking ingredients.

Edited by Danyal Arabi