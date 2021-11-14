How to plant seeds and flower plants in Genshin Impact Dreams of Bloom event

The new Dreams of Bloom event in Genshin Impact primarily focuses on the player's ability to plant some seeds and arrange some flower plants.

Planting seeds in the Dreams of Bloom event is easy; the hard part is that the player has to wait ten real-life minutes for it to grow and become harvestable. The two prominent locations to care about are Sakuya's location in Inazuma City and the player's own Serenitea Pot.

The former is where one can get seeds, whereas the latter is where they can plant and harvest them. Alternatively, some Genshin Impact fans can receive flowers given to them through the Wishlist feature.

Dreams of Bloom guide: How to plant seeds and flower plants in Genshin Impact's new event

First, players need to get some seeds (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can get several seeds by talking to Sakuya in Inazuma City; the caveat is that it's done through a daily exchange. The player gives her some materials to earn the seeds and some Mora.

However, they still can't arrange the Dreamblooms. The reason is that the player only got the seeds, and they must plant them first. To do so, enter the Serenitea Pot and make use of the gardening feature.

Planting the seeds for Dreams of Bloom

An example of a player who is about to plant one the event's seeds (Image via Genshin Impact)

All types of the event seeds must be planted in a Luxuriant Glebe within the Serenitea Pot. It takes ten real-life minutes for these seeds to grow, so the player must wait until then.

The types of event seeds are:

Dreambloom Star Hibiscus Seed

Dreambloom: Pearbell Seed

Dreambloom: Silkpod Seed

Each type of seed can grow into one of three random colors in the Dreams of Bloom event.

One Twilight Silkpod, and three Dawnrouge Silkpods (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dreambloom: Star Hibiscus Seeds can become:

Spring Dew Star Hibiscus

Autumn Star Hibiscus

Violet Silk Star Hibiscus

Dreambloom: Pearbell Seeds can become:

Fluorescent Pearbell

Sandbank Lotus Pearbell

Greenhat Pearbell

Dreambloom: Silkpod Seeds can become:

Dawnrough Silkpod

Twilight Silkpod

Noontide Silkpod

Arranging the Dreamblooms for the Dreams of Bloom event

Once a player collects their flowers, they can start to arrange it (Image via Genshin Impact)

To arrange the Dreamblooms in this event, Genshin Impact players must interact with the flower stand and select the "Arrange Dreamblooms" option. Select either the top, middle, or bottom options to add a flower to a specific pot.

Afterwards, click on the flower to place it there. If the player doesn't like how it looks, they can click on the "-" icon to remove it. Once the Traveler is satisfied with the selection, they can save it.

