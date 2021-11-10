Genshin Impact Dreams of Bloom event release date, eligibility, rewards, and more

There are just two weeks left in Genshin Impact 2.2, but there are still a few events players can look forward to before the next update.

Before version 2.2 ends, Genshin Impact will unveil the Dreams of Bloom event. This event will center around an Inazuman florist, Sakuya. In this event, gamers will fulfill Sakuya's requests to obtain special seeds. In the Serenitea Pot, these seeds may grow into Dreambloom flowers that players can keep as decor or give to friends.

Dreams of Bloom release date in Genshin Impact 2.2

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Dreams of Bloom: Ikebana event involving growing, gifting, and arranging flowers for your teapot.

1. Only one seed pack per day, over 6 days. Your friend's world may have different seeds.

2. Seeds will grow into flowers of random colors.

3. You can gift flowers to your friends. Dreams of Bloom: Ikebana event involving growing, gifting, and arranging flowers for your teapot.1. Only one seed pack per day, over 6 days. Your friend's world may have different seeds.2. Seeds will grow into flowers of random colors.3. You can gift flowers to your friends. https://t.co/jHXUCMLl39

The Dreams of Bloom event will begin on 12 November 2021. One part of the event, the Seed Exchange, will be available until November 18. Meanwhile, the Flower Exchange part of the event will last until the November 22.

To participate in Dreams of Bloom, Genshin Impact players must first reach Adventure Rank 30 and complete the Ritou Escape Plan quest. The Serenitea Pot is also necessary for this event, and players can unlock this gadget at Adventure Rank 28.

Dreams of Bloom to introduce new elements to the Serenitea Pot

Preview of the Traveler growing flowers in the Serenitea Pot (Image via miHoYo)

Once Dreams of Bloom is live, Genshin Impact players will be able to grow flowers in their Serenitea Pot. These flowers may be grown and picked on a new furnishing item, A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe.

Like the other "Path" furnishings, it appears as though players will be able to plant four seeds at once on this upcoming furniture. After a few days of growing time, the flowers should be ready for players to collect.

Preview of Dreambloom flowers (Image via miHoYo)

During Dreams of Bloom, three different Dreambloom seeds will be available. These seeds will grow to become a flower with a randomly determined color.

Dreams of Bloom event rewards

Dreams of Bloom rewards as shown in the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

The Dreams of Bloom event will award participating players with Primogems, Mora, and various level-up materials. These rewards are common to most limited-time events in Genshin Impact. However, more uniquely, this event also offers Sakuya's Special Gardening Package.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With this new reward, gamers will get one of three different flower stand furnishing items for their Serenitea Pot. Genshin Impact players will be able to customize their flower arrangement on this furniture.

Edited by Siddharth Satish