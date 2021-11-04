Genshin Impact Silk Flower locations: Updated 2021 guide

Now that the event banners have rotated, many Genshin Impact players are searching Teyvat for the relatively scarce Silk Flowers.

Hu Tao has just taken the stage in Genshin Impact, as she will be the premium character on the event banner for the remainder of version 2.2. As such, many gamers will soon need Silk Flowers to ascend their new Pyro DPS.

To save these players some time, this article covers all the ways they can farm Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact.

Silk Flower locations in Genshin Impact

Currently, Silk Flower grows in just two main locations in Genshin Impact. Gamers who are trying to farm this resource should look around Wangshu Inn and within the city of Liyue Harbor.

Wangshu Inn

Silk Flower locations near Wangshu Inn (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find a handful of Silk Flowers in the vicinity of Wangshu Inn. Silk Flowers grow in groups of two, so gamers should be able to farm 14 flowers from the seven pins on the map above.

All the Silk Flower bushes in this area grow right next to the main road. Some Slimes may pop out from under the roadside umbrellas, but farming here should be otherwise painless.

Liyue Harbor

Silk Flower locations in Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once again, Genshin Impact players can farm 14 Silk Flowers in this area. Liyue Harbor grows these plants on the north side of the city, near Yujing Terrace.

Silk Flowers that grow in the open world respawn two days after being collected. Therefore, players can farm a total of 28 Silk Flowers every two days.

Apart from picking them from the ground, gamers can also buy Silk Flowers from two in-game shops. Ms. Bai, an NPC in Qingce Village, sells up to five Silk Flowers every three days. Genshin Impact players can find Ms. Bai in the building just south of the Teleport Waypoint in East Qingce Village.

Ms. Bai (Image via Genshin Impact)

The owner of Wangshu Inn, Verr Goldet, sells Silk Flowers at the same quantity and rates as Ms. Bai. Players can find her at the desk inside the inn.

Verr Goldet (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact, Silk Flower has a few common purposes. Apart from ascending Hu Tao, Xingqiu also requires this plant for his ascensions. Serenitea Pot players may also want to farm Silk Flowers, as one copy of this item can create 10 pieces of Fabric.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Silk Flowers may have more uses in future updates to Genshin Impact, whenever new characters are released. Regardless, players can expect the Silk Flower farming routes to stay the same for the foreseeable future.

Edited by R. Elahi