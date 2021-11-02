Genshin Impact banner schedule for November and December 2021: Hu Tao, Itto, Gorou, Albedo leaks

Genshin Impact's character banners will soon rotate, leaving Childe's rerun behind in lieu of Hu Tao's second appearance.

Version 2.2 of Genshin Impact is just halfway done, but leakers have already hinted at the banner schedule through version 2.3. Thoma will be the only new character in the remainder of the current version, but two new characters are expected to arrive in December.

Itto and Gorou wanters may celebrate version 2.3, and players who missed Albedo in his debut may be able to summon him as well.

Upcoming Genshin Impact character banners in versions 2.2 and 2.3

Today is the last day for the eleventh Fatui Harbinger, Tartaglia, in the Genshin Impact character banner. Soon, Hu Tao will replace him with her first rerun banner, featuring Sayu, Diona, and the new character, Thoma.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/iXJwMm21kU

Hu Tao's banner will last for three weeks, ending concurrently with version 2.2. For version 2.3, leakers have indicated what players can expect from the Genshin Impact event banners.

According to leaks, Albedo will get his first rerun on November 24, when version 2.3 begins. For Albedo wanters, this rerun is rather overdue. By the time his rerun begins, it will have been about 11 months since he last appeared in Genshin Impact's gacha.

For now, the featured 4-stars on Albedo's banner are yet to be revealed. Leaks or official announcements should reveal these characters as the banner approaches.

Genshin Impact also hinted at two new Geo characters coming in version 2.3. In some earlier tweets, they revealed the upcoming characters Gorou and Arataki Itto. Gorou should be a 4-star bow unit, while Itto will headline an event banner as a 5-star claymore wielder.

With Albedo's banner likely to kick off version 2.3, Itto and Gorou should both appear on the banner that immediately follows it. Based on Genshin Impact's typical banner schedule, the anticipated release date for these characters is December 14.

Itto, Albedo, and Gorou should make version 2.3 a full-Geo patch. As such, the new additions in this version of Genshin Impact may very well accommodate the Geo element.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The version 2.3 livestream should confirm the new characters and plenty of content from the upcoming update. These broadcasts usually air on a Friday, two weeks before the update. Curious Genshin Impact fans should keep an eye out for news on the official livestream date.

Edited by R. Elahi