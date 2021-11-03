Top 5 reasons to get Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is now at the halfway point of version 2.2, and as per usual, the event banners have been rotated.

Childe's second rerun banner has come to an end, and Hu Tao's first rerun has taken its place. With enough luck and Primogems, Genshin Impact players can now summon the powerful Pyro DPS. Hu Tao constantly finds herself at the top of tier lists, and this article explains why.

5 reasons why Genshin Impact players should summon Hu Tao

#1) Complex but rewarding gameplay

For the most DPS potential, there are some unique mechanics that Hu Tao players need to master. Genshin Impact players can cancel the animations for Hu Tao's charged attacks very easily when she's infused with Pyro. Though they're tricky to master, jump cancels and dash cancels provide huge DPS benefits to Hu Tao.

Some Genshin Impact players may avoid Hu Tao for simplicity's sake. However, gamers who don't mind learning some new mechanics may enjoy Hu Tao's gameplay immensely.

#2) Xingqiu Vaporize teams

For the best Hu Tao performance, Xingqiu is practically a necessity. The 4-star sub-DPS often carries Pyro characters to high damage numbers, and Hu Tao is no exception. Players without Xingqiu may even avoid summoning Hu Tao, saving instead for a more suitable main DPS.

Genshin Impact players with a well-built Xingqiu can't ask for a better main DPS to accompany them. The Vaporize reaction is one of the most damaging in the game, and with Hu Tao's high DPS potential, this reaction is an invaluable bonus.

#3) High Elemental Burst damage

jjmm @jmsopretty_ So this is Hu tao's damage

The burst is lvl 4 only 😭😭 So this is Hu tao's damageThe burst is lvl 4 only 😭😭 https://t.co/QdCdMpbXOv

On top of her standard DPS being top-tier, Hu Tao's burst damage is among the best nukes in Genshin Impact. At Talent Level 10, Hu Tao's Elemental Burst deals about 617% ATK damage if she has low HP. Furthermore, although Hu Tao is generally a single-target DPS, her Elemental Burst is an opportunity to deal damage in an AoE.

Hu Tao's Sanguine Rouge talent further adds to her burst damage, buffing her overall Pyro damage when her health is low.

#4) Self-healing main DPS

In Genshin Impact, Hu Tao is a character who performs best when her HP is low. Thanks to her Sanguine Rouge talent, Hu Tao gets a 33% Pyro damage bonus when her HP is under 50%. Also, Hu Tao's Elemental Burst deals more damage under the same conditions.

It may be rather risky to invest in a character who wants to stay at low HP. However, Hu Tao counteracts this risk with her self-healing abilities. Her Elemental Burst regenerates HP for herself, and will heal even more if her health is at least halfway depleted.

#5) Huge DPS increase at C1

エスプレッソボーイ @jamesg4b_ C1 Hu Tao, very nice very nice C1 Hu Tao, very nice very nice https://t.co/A8jcGMoiJk

Gamers who've already summoned Hu Tao have good reason to wish for her again. At C1, Hu Tao's charged attacks don't consume stamina while she's in the Paramita Papilio state.

This upgraded ability may seem rather lackluster on paper, but the effect is monumental in practice. With stamina no longer an issue, C1 Hu Tao can create more Pyro-infused lunging attacks.

Hu Tao will be headlining the Genshin Impact event banner for the next three weeks. Gamers who want this powerful DPS should take the chance to summon her while the opportunity is available.

