Genshin Impact 2.3 codes, new events and Beidou hangout event officially revealed

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream unveiled several new details, including the latest Redeem Codes and upcoming events.

Aside from these temporary Redeem Codes, the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream also gave players a first look at various events. Some of these events are old and have shown up in the past, but there are new ones to entertain players.

Genshin Impact 2.3 Redeem Codes

This is what using all of the temporary Redeem Codes give (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three temporary Redeem Codes that players saw during the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream. They are:

KB6DKDNM7H49 - 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

- 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores BSNDJC747Z7D - 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wit AS7CJDP4NG7H - 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

To use them, do the following:

Open up the menu in-game. Go to Settings. Head to Account. Click on Redeem Now. Copy and paste all three codes to earn these rewards.

Remember: these codes aren't permanent. Use them as soon as possible.

New events

Players can build snowmen in Genshin Impact 2.3! (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms is a major event planned for Genshin Impact 2.3. One of the activities referenced in the livestream was how players could build snowmen.

The rewards include:

Cinnabar Spindle (a free 4-star Sword)

Alkahest (Cinnabar Spindle's refinement material)

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Snowmen Components

How building a snowman works in this event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The challanges

One can get these rewards by exchanging event currencies earned from challenges. These challenges include:

Agility Training: Get from one point to another quickly with the highest score possible

Get from one point to another quickly with the highest score possible Tracker Training: Find and melt all Ice Crystal Piles

Find and melt all Ice Crystal Piles Combat Training: Activate lures to begin training and utilize nearby mechanisms with Scarlet Quartz. The player must then defeat all enemies.

Build a Puffy Snowman is another challenge to do, as it involves the players building snowmen. This part of the event is how players will get the Cinnabar Spindle for free. Players can keep the snowmen in the Serenitea Pot after the event is over.

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog is another event to look forward to (Image via Genshin Impact)

What is Ubiquity Net?

There will also be a Genshin Impact 2.3 event where the player has to save small animals. It involves dogs with swords and a gadget known as the Ubiquity Net. This gadget will be how players can save small animals.

Using the Ubiquity Net on one of the small dogs with swords will stun them. Ultimately, it's a small event that involves the player sneaking around and trying to save all of the small animals.

Players can get the following rewards from this event:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Weapon Ascension Materials

The Omni-Ubiquity Net will be available after this event. It will allow players to get a copy of an animal from the overworld and bring it to the Serenitea Pot.

A familiar event will return (Image via Genshin Impact)

Essentially, this event involves the player going to a specific area and eliminating the threats there. Travelers should destroy the Mutation Stones to make this event more doable.

It will also include the Deceitful Domain, where players can adjust several settings to their liking before attempting.

Another familiar event will also return (Image via Genshin Impact)

Energy Amplifier Fruition isn't the only old event that will return. Misty Dungeon will also appear in Genshin Impact 2.3. It involves the player using trial characters as they try to clear the misty dungeon. Here, they will collect runes and defeat enemies.

There are several trial characters to use, so the player doesn't have to train some units for this event.

The last familiar event that was officially revealed (Image via Genshin Impact)

At the event, players will speak to an NPC named Liben and give him items to claim a Box o' Marvels. This special item will provide players with some of the following items:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Weapon Enhancement Materials

Mora

Talent Level-Up Materials

Beidou Hangout Event

Beidou and Gorou will be having a Hangout Event in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream also revealed that Beidou will be having her Hangout Event (as will Gorou). Beidou's Hangout Event is known as "When the Crux Shines Bright."

Genshin Impact players will need to be Adventure Rank 30+ and have cleared Omnipresence Over Mortals. As with other Hangout Events, they will also need two Story Keys.

To get a Story Key, players must complete eight Commissions. Once a player does that, they have to claim it from the Hangout Events screen.

