Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Beidou and Gorou’s hangout events revealed

New Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks suggest that Beidou and Gorou will have some hangout events.

These leaks don't contain every detail about the fourth hangout series, but they let players know which characters are getting it. Not only that, but this leak also lets players know how many endings there will be and if it's good, bad, or neutral.

Genshin Impact 1.4 debuted the hangout events, and several characters have gotten them thus far. All of these characters are 4-star units, so Beidou and Gorou don't alter that fact. Still, it will allow players to learn more about these characters and earn additional rewards upon doing so.

Beidou and Gorou's hangout events unveiled in new Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks

Gorou - General of Watatsumi Island's forces

Beidou - Captain of the Alcor and her crew, The Crux⚬ STC

Hangout Series: IV/4 - Features:
Gorou - General of Watatsumi Island's forces
Beidou - Captain of the Alcor and her crew, The Crux

Gorou - General of Watatsumi Island's forces

Beidou - Captain of the Alcor and her crew, The Crux⚬ STC

According to this leak, Beidou has seven endings. Five of them are "good," with two of them being "bad." Likewise, Gorou has five endings, three of which are "good" and two are "neutral." All of this information comes from a dataminer, so it's subject to change.

If this leak is accurate, then it would mean that Beidou has the highest number of endings out of any character hangout. The following is a quick list of characters and their number of endings:

Barbara: 5

5 Noelle Act I: 6

6 Noelle Act II: 6

6 Chongyun: 6

6 Bennett: 6

6 Diona: 5

5 Sayu: 6

6 Thoma: 6

6 Beidou: 7

7 Gorou: 5

It would also mean that Gorou would have a lower number on average, being tied with Barbara and Diona for only having five endings. This leak uses the same format shown in the character hangout section under "Story Quests."

What else is known about this leak?

Lingering Moment - New interior furniture that can be placed inside the Serenitea Pot and you can put a Hangout Memory in it.

Unfortunately, it is too early to tell what will happen in either Beidou or Gorou's hangout events in Genshin Impact. However, the same leaker also posted a Tweet about a new furnishing for the Serenitea Pot known as Lingering Moment.

This item will allow players to place a photo from "Hangout Memory" into it. It's related to the previous leak, although past leaked objects related to the Serenitea Pot haven't debuted yet.

Hence, Genshin Impact players should be patient for more news on this front.

How to unlock hangout events

The current hangout events screen (Image via Genshin Impact)

All hangout events thus far require two Story Keys and some additional requirements. These extra requirements are typically a specific Adventure Rank and completing some Archon quests.

For example, Sayu and Thoma require Adventure Rank 30 and completing "Omnipresence Over Mortals." The other hangout events (except for Noelle Act II) only necessitate the player to be Adventure Rank 26 and have completed "Song of the Dragon and Freedom."

It's unknown what the requirements for Beidou and Gorou's hangout events will be in Genshin Impact.

Acquiring Story Keys

Completing eight Commissions will give the player one Story Key. However, this feature isn't automatic. Genshin Impact players must claim it under the "Story Quests" section. Go to the quest menu and click on "Story Quests" near the bottom left to find it.

Once players complete the eight commissions, they can collect a Story Key by clicking "Claim" on the bottom right. Hangout events require two Story Keys, so Genshin Impact players will have to complete 16 Commissions in total.

Going over eight Commissions and not claiming the Story Key doesn't give the player bonus Story Keys. Hence, it's advisable to collect them often.

