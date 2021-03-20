Genshin Impact packs a ton of hidden achievements that can be unlocked by doing simple daily commissions. "Pirates! Argh!" is one of them and it can be a little tricky for a lot of players. The achievement cannot be obtained with a single attempt.

Many players think that the event is bugged because they don't get the achievement after completing the commission once. However, the Genshin Impact wiki states that players may need to complete it more than once to unlock the achievement.

Genshin Impact: How to get "Pirates! Argh!" achievement by completing Pirate Invasion in Liyue Harbor commission

Pirates! Argh! achievement in Genshin Impact

According to Genshin Impact Fandom, there are 3 versions of the "Pirate Invasion in Liyue Harbor" commission.

There are 3 NPCs in this quest named Little Meng, Little Lulu, and Little Fei. Players need to be lucky to get this daily commission thrice and accomplish three versions of the quest assigned by the 3 NPCs to unlock the achievements.

Each time the commission quest is initiated, randomly, one of the NPCs will assign a unique series of tasks to the players and open up one of the 3 endings of the quest.

The 3 NPCs, Little Lulu, Little Meng, and Little Fei who assign 3 versions of the quests to the players (Image via Sumi YouTube)

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 update: 3 reasons why Eula might become one of the greatest DPS characters in the game.

All 3 versions of the quest, including the set of assigned tasks, are mentioned below.

Advertisement

Quest assigned by Little Meng

Talk to Little Lulu, Little Meng, and Little Fei

Talk to "Captain" Little Meng

Use Anemo or Hydro to clean the deck

Talk to Little Meng

Quest assigned by Little Fei

Talk to Little Lulu, Little Fei, and Little Meng

Talk to "First Mate" Little Fei

Find Captain with Little Fei

Talk to "Captain" Little Meng

Find Lotus Heads

Calm Little Meng and Little Fei down

Quest assigned by Little Lulu

Talk to Little Lulu, Little Fei, and Little Meng

Talk to "Rich merchant" Little Lulu

Find Lotus Heads

Talk to Little Lulu

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New weekly talent material converter "Dream Solvent" leaked online.

Players have to be lucky to get this daily commission 3 times. Upon completing the tasks assigned by the 3 children, the achievement "Pirates! Argh!" will be unlocked. The achievement rewards only 5 Primogems but plays a crucial role in the progression of the "Wonders of the World" achievement series in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.4 update: What is Crown of Insight and how to obtain it from the Windblume Festival?