Genshin Impact has a wide variety of resource materials that can be used to upgrade talents, character level, weapons, and more. Among them, Crown of Insight is the rarest material used to upgrade a character's talents at a higher level.

Often, new players who have not crossed Adventure Rank 50 do not understand Crown of Insight's purpose. Knowing the purpose and value of this item can help players collect and use it at the right time without regretting it later.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update: What is Crown of Insight and how to obtain it from the Windblume Festival?

Crown of Insight in Festive challenges shop in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Item Type: Talent level-up material

Rarity: 5-stars

Source: Time-limited event shops

Description: Once a medium for the storage and transfer of wisdom in ancient times. Now, wisdom is found in ancient texts and in profound speech. Nevertheless, this Crown of Insight must still be able to impart some transcendent power and wisdom to its bearer.

Festive tour tickets can be obtained by playing Festive Challenges

Crown of Insight is talent level-up material that can be obtained via time-limited events. Often these events arrive with each major update of Genshin Impact. Currently, the Crown of Insight can be obtained from the Windblume Festival's Festive Challenges.

The Festive Challenges include the following mini-games:

Bullseye balloons Floral Freefall Ballards of Breeze

Festive tour tickets in Genshin Impact

Players can play the above 3 minigames in Festive challenges to obtain the Festive tour tickets. A total of 400 Festive tour tickets can be exchanged for a Crown of Insight in the event shop in Genshin Impact.

The Crown of Insight is required once players come across the tier- 6 of character ascension. One Crown of Insight can be consumed to upgrade a character's talent from level 9 to level 10.

If players own 3 or 6 constellations of the character, then the material will be used to upgrade the elemental skill or burst level from 12 to 13 in Genshin Impact.

