Genshin Impact Thoma Hangout: Guide for all 6 endings

Genshin Impact 2.2 has finally released Thoma's Hangout event. You can now enjoy a day in the life of the Chief Retainer of the Kamisato Clan and help him finish his chores. The Hangout event costs two keys. Achieving all endings will give you many different rewards.

Thoma is the Housekeeper of the Kamisato Clan and was introduced in Genshin Impact 2.0. He's a 4-star character with Pyro vision and uses Polearm as his weapon. Thoma will be available in the second banner of version 2.2, along with Hu Tao's rerun.

Thoma Hangout in Genshin Impact 2.2: How to get all possible endings

Thoma's Hangout route (Image via Genshin Impact)

All Genshin Impact Hangout events have six endings, and Thoma is no different. Every Hangout event yields 90 Primogems, so it's a nice addition to the Primogems grid. Other than that, players can also get Adventure Experience, Hero's Wits, and many more.

1) Genshin Impact Thoma Hangout guide: Popular Class

Thoma teaching his class (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thoma's Hangout starts with you entering the Kamisato headquarters and hearing two Yashiro Commissioners talking badly about him. After they leave, Thoma speaks with you. To unlock the first ending, here's what to choose:

I agree. Let them do them, and you do you.

Let's stay indoors.

We need to get out there and spread the word.

You and Thoma spread the news. Then, you help him invite people to his housekeeping class. The class turns out to be successful and even the two commissioners attend.

2) Genshin Impact Thoma Hangout guide: Alone Time

Thoma teaching Traveler how to knit (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the second ending, you and Thoma only invite people from the Yashiro Commission to the housekeeping class. This is a timed-challenge that you need to finish or the Hangout won't proceed within this route. To unlock this ending, these are the options you need to pick:

I agree. Let them do them, and you do you.

Let's stay indoors.

Let's keep it within the Yashiro Commission.

After picking an option, you can redo the Hangout from the Thanks for Your Hospitality! nodes from the Hangout route.

3) Genshin Impact Thoma Hangout guide: The Sea Breeze Carries Memories

Thoma and Traveler gazing at the Ninja dog (Image via Genshin Impact)

This ending will lead you to learn the story of a Ninja dog. You and Thoma will try to find its master. In the end, you won't find its owner but manage to earn the dog's trust. To achieve this ending, you need to choose:

I agree. Let them do them, and you do you.

Let's head out.

I wanna see these cats and dogs!

Why don't we go and see it together?

4) Genshin Impact Thoma Hangout guide: New Clothes!

Thoma and Traveler sitting among cats (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you choose to stay with the cats and dogs, Thoma will knit a sweater for each one and then play with them for the whole day. The choices you need to pick are:

I agree. Let them do them, and you do you.

Let's head out.

I wanna see these cats and dogs!

Perhaps you should give it some time to calm down.

A quick way to reach this ending faster is to choose the Hungry? node from the Hangout route.

5) Genshin Impact Thoma Hangout guide: A Lingering Fragrance

Thoma handing the Traveler a gift (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you choose to head to town, the both of you will spend the day together in Ritou. Before you part ways, you give Thoma a gift and he repays you in kind. To unlock this ending, you must choose:

I agree. Let them do them, and you do you.

Let's head out.

Let's hit the town.

6) Genshin Impact Thoma Hangout guide: The Housekeeper's Other Side

Thoma cleaning the dust (Image via Genshin Impact)

To obtain this ending, you need to choose, Sorry I can't say I agree, at the beginning of the Hangout.

You go around to ask the residents of the Kamisato Clan about their opinion on Thoma. You encounter Kiyoe, who tells you about an internal problem that seems unfixable. Then, the Kamisato Clan's Housekeeper intervenes and solves the problem.

These are all the possible endings available in Genshin Impact's Thoma's Hangout event. Players will get different rewards when they complete the various endings.

