Genshin Impact 2.3 Primogems calculation: Get 11500+ F2P Primogems

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream has come to a close, and players have received tons of information for the next version. Although the special program has ended, gamers who missed the livestream can watch the recorded version on Genshin Impact's official YouTube account.

With the revelation of the next Genshin Impact character banner, players will want to collect more Primogems for their favorite characters or weapons.

Like any other update, Genshin Impact version 2.3 will bring a lot of Primogem sources that players can collect from. For an estimation, readers can continue reading this article to count how many Primogems one can obtain for F2P players.

How to get 11500+ free Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.3 update

Genshin Impact 2.3 update was predicted to start on November 24 at 6:00 AM (GMT +8). The maintenance usually takes 5 hours to complete, post which the servers get brought back up so players can start playing again.

Below is an overview of how F2P players can obtain Primogems during Genshin Impact 2.3 update.

Version 2.4 livestream redemption codes = 300 Primogems Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Issue Fix Compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fates (Worth 800 Primogems) Stardust Exchange = 10 Intertwined Fates + 10 Acquaint Fates (Worth 3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems New Events = 2100 Primogems New Achievements = 100 Primogems Character Test Run = 60 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check in = 80 Primogems

Based on the calculations above, F2P Genshin Impact gamers should be able to collect approximately 11560 Primogems worth of Fates.

Detailed guide to obtain 11560 Primogems in Genshin Impact version 2.3

1) Version 2.4 live stream redemption codes

Redemption code during the previous live stream (Image via Genshin Impact)

A few weeks before Genshin Impact version 2.4, miHoYo will premiere a special program to release the information officially. During the live stream, three Primogem redemption codes will also be available for a set time.

As long as players redeem the codes before they expire, they can get a total of 300 Primogems.

2) Maintenance compensation

Maintenance and Issue Fix Compensation (Image via Genshin Impact)

The maintenance on November 24 may take up to five hours after starting. Players will get 60 Primogems for every hour when the survey is down for updates. Even if the maintenance is completed earlier than 5 hours, one will receive a minimum of 300 Primogems for compensation.

3) Issue fix compensation

Issue fix is another compensation that will be rewarded to players once the maintenance is completed. Genshin Impact gamers can claim up to 300 Primogems from their in-game mail.

4) Daily Commissions

Complete Daily Commissions for 60 Primogems daily (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact version 2.3 will last for 42 days starting November 24. During the duration, if players manage to complete Daily Commissions every day, they will receive a total of 2520 Primogems.

5) Battle Pass

Rewards for Battle Pass (Image via Genshin Impact)

F2P players can only claim rewards from the Soujourner's Battle Pass. In BP, there are a total of 50 levels. Gamers will earn one Acquaint Fate at levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50. In other words, F2P players can gain five Acquaint Fates that are worth 800 Primogems.

6) Stardust Exchange

Buy Intertwined Fate and Acquaint Fate from Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stardust Exchange is a shop from Paimon's Bargain that can provide five Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates monthly. Combining the Fates purchased between December and January, players can get 10 Intertwined Fates and 10 Acquaint Fates that worth 3200 Primogems.

7) Spiral Abyss

In Genshin Impact version 2.3, Spiral Abyss should be reset three times. In one cycle, players can receive up to 600 Primogems if they clear the abyss with 36-star. Thus, a total of 1800 Primogems can be obtained for this one version.

It is not impossible for F2P players to complete the challenge with full stars, but it will definitely be challenging. Readers can deduct the number of Primogems based on their situation.

8) New Events

The main event for version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Second event for version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Third event for version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fourth event for version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fifth event for version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the 2.3 live stream, it has been revealed that there will be five new events in the next version. Although the numbers of Primogems are not precisely stated, one can assume that each event will reward players with 420 Primogems.

As a result, F2P players will gain a total of 2100 Primogems by clearing all the events.

9) New Achievements

New achievement may be added in the next version (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact may add a new section for the achievement page in version 2.3. Furthermore, there are also hidden achievements in 'Wonder of the World'. Assuming players can find and complete all of the tasks, they may get up to 100 Primogems.

10) Character Test Run

Three 5-star characters will have their banner in version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

In version 2.3, three 5-star characters will be added to the respective character banners. As usual, these characters will have the special privilege of having a character test run that will reward players with Primogems once completing it.

Combining all the test run rewards, gamers can obtain a total of 60 Primogems.

11) HoYoLAB daily check-in

Check-in daily for various rewards (Image via HoYoLAB)

Starting on November 24 until early January, there will be four instances where players can get Primogems from the Daily Check-In rewards from HoYoLAB. If one is dedicated to regularly checking in to the forum, they should gain 80 Primogems.

Based on the calculations above, F2P Genshin Impact players should be able to obtain 7560 Primogems and 25 Fates. In other words, they will earn about 11560 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

