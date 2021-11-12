How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PC and mobile to get free primogems

Version 2.3 of Genshin Impact is just around the corner and fans are anticipating a Geo-focused patch. Two new characters, Arataki Itto and Gorou, are both Geo. Currently, the rarity for each character has not yet been announced. Other than that, another 5-star character, Albedo, is likely to be the other featured unit. This is because the Chief Alchemist can be seen in the live stream announcement.

In every livestream, viewers are offered redeem codes. This article dives into the process of redeeming the codes on PC and mobile. Typically, a livestream offers three codes.

How to redeem the codes in Genshin Impact

Live stream 2.3 code (Image via miHoYo)

After acquiring the codes, players need to go through the redemption process. You can either claim the rewards in-game or use the official website.

Mobile players

Redeem code option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Open the Paimon Menu by clicking on the top-left Paimon logo

Click "Settings" on the bottom of the Menu

Find the "Account" tab on the panel on the left

Press the "Redeem Code" or "Redeem Now" button

Paste the code, then click "Exchange"

For PC players

A message sent after redeeming a code (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enter the Paimon Menu by pressing the "Esc" button

Click "Settings" on the bottom of the Menu

Find the "Account" option on the panel on the left

Press the "Redeem Code" or "Redeem Now" button

Paste the code, then click "Exchange"

If you cannot access both PC and Mobile, you can redeem the codes via the official Genshin Impact webpage. To do so, you need to:

Genshin Impact's official code redemption page (image via miHoYo)

Open the Genshin Impact official code redemption page on a browser

Login to the desired miHoYo account

Select the correct server

Paste the code in the "Redemption Code" box

Click the "Redeem" button to use the promo code

Claim the reward via the mail function in-game

After completing all the steps, you need to check the in-game mail to claim the rewards. The mail can be found in the Paimon Menu (on the top left).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

From a livestream, you can obtain 300 primogems, along with other rewards such as Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wits. Livestreams are always anticipated for their decent primogems boosts. One Intertwined Fate or one Acquaint Fate costs 160 Primogems, so it's only 20 Primogems off a second wish.

Edited by Srijan Sen