Genshin Impact redeem codes to get free 300 Primogems today (12 November)

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream just dropped the redeem codes that give players free Primogems. A total of three redeem codes have been revealed, and each code offers 100 Primogems.

New Genshin Impact 2.3 redeem codes in November

The codes revealed from the 2.3 preview live stream are:

KB6DKDNM7H49

BSNDJC747Z7D

AS7CJDP4NG7H

Redeem code from Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Each code mentioned above grants 100 Primogems, implying that players can get a total of 300 Primogems instantly.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

There are two main methods through which players can redeem Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems and other rewards.

The simplest way is to visit Genshin Impact's official website and choose the Redeem Code option. Players have to fill in the following details correctly to get the rewards:

Server

Character Nickname

Redemption Code.

Players must ensure that they correctly type the nickname. Usually, the site automatically detects the account itself if the user has a single account.

After filling in these details, players can click 'Redeem'. The rewards can then be received from the in-game mail.

Another method to redeem codes in Genshin Impact is the in-game Settings option that can be accessed through the Paimon menu.

In the Settings, players have to choose Account and then choose the Redeem Code option. Then, they have to enter the code accurately and click on Exchange. The rewards can then be collected from the in-game mail.

Players can use the free Primogems either on Hu Tao and Staff of Homa, or wait for the 2.3 update and wish for Eula, Albedo, Itto and Gorou. Interestingly, the upcoming patch will introduce two re-run banners with new banner mechanics.

Both Eula and Albedo's banners will share pities and wish counts. It is evident that miHoYo is eager to bring back old characters more efficiently now. This will not only help players in quickly getting the characters they missed, but will provide developers with more room to release new characters.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The Inazuman florist Sakuya wants to promote her shop, "Sakuya's Flowers," so she is organizing a new promotional activity...



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/55…



#GenshinImpact "Dreams of Bloom" Gameplay DetailsThe Inazuman florist Sakuya wants to promote her shop, "Sakuya's Flowers," so she is organizing a new promotional activity...See Full Details >>> "Dreams of Bloom" Gameplay DetailsThe Inazuman florist Sakuya wants to promote her shop, "Sakuya's Flowers," so she is organizing a new promotional activity...See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/55…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/XetNLhaVfO

Following the introduction of the new banner mechanics, many players are assuming that Genshin Impact version 2.4 might contain two re-run banners for Ganyu and Xiao.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, the 2.2 update is underway, so adventurers can enjoy the Dreams of Bloom event.

Edited by Ashish Yadav