Genshin Impact surprises fans with Eula banner re-run in 2.3 livestream

Genshin Impact, in the preview livestream for the 2.3 update, has finally confirmed that Eula will be returning in a separate banner. She will be accompanied by Albedo, who will be featured in his own re-run banner.

While prominent leakers in the community had almost confirmed the Albedo re-run banner, Eula's return caught everyone by surprise. Here's everything players need to know about the two re-run banners in the 2.3 update.

Albedo and Eula re-run banners in Genshin Impact version 2.3 will share wish count and pities

It is worth noting that the Albedo and Eula event wish banners will be available alongside the standard banner and weapon banner. Moreover, they will share wish count and pities with each other.

The shared pity system implies that players can pull on either of the re-run banners to build their pity and get guaranteed four or five-star characters.

Some examples that will helps players in understanding the system are:

Players spend 60 pulls on Albedo's banner but do not get a five-star. If they then pull on Eula's banner, it will guarantee a five-star drop in the next 40 pulls (pity).

Players spend 7 pulls on Albedo's banner and do not get a four-star character. If they then pull on Eula's banner, it will guarantee a four-star drop in the next 3 pulls.

Even after the banners leave, the pities and wish count will be inherited by the subsequent event wish banners.

Hence, players who are near pity in the character event wish banner can either get Albedo or Eula in the 2.3 patch.

Itto and Gorou announced in Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

The re-run banners will be followed by Itto's banner that will feature Gorou as well. While Itto is a five-star Claymore user, Gorou is the first four-star Bow Geo character in Genshin Impact.

Both new characters belong to the Geo element, and players have sky-scraping expectations from them.

Upcoming re-run banners in Genshin Impact version 2.4

It is evident that miHoYo is now eager to bring back the five-star characters in Genshin Impact more efficiently. With the new banner type, players will be able to get their favorite old characters more quickly, and there will be more room for new characters as well.

SaveYourPrimos @SaveYourPrimos Added a much-needed tl;dr timeline at the top of our Upcoming Banners page.



(We see you, Ganyu-savers, and we are collecting all the crumbs we possibly can.) Added a much-needed tl;dr timeline at the top of our Upcoming Banners page.(We see you, Ganyu-savers, and we are collecting all the crumbs we possibly can.) https://t.co/7BaM30pyx5

The new banner mechanics have also opened up the possibility of both Ganyu and Xiao having their re-run banners in the 2.4 update. Earlier, leakers had assumed that Xiao would be released during Genshin Impact version 2.4 and Ganyu's re-run banner will be as late as patch 2.5.

