Top 5 Genshin Impact materials to farm for version 2.3 banners

The recent Special Program announcement has hyped players up for Genshin Impact 2.3.

It gives credence to some of the earlier leaks regarding Albedo, Itto, and Gorou, as they're both heavily featured in the official Tweet. Albedo is expected to have a rerun, so players might already have most of his materials ready.

However, Itto is a brand new character that some players might not have prepared for yet. One of his ascension materials will debut in Genshin Impact 2.3, with another being largely unused in previous versions of the game. Astute players will wish to prepare for this before Itto's banner is released.

Five Genshin Impact materials that players should farm for the version 2.3 banners

5) Cecilia

Albedo will be on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.3, meaning that players will need to farm for his materials as soon as possible. He needs a hefty 168 Cecilia, and there are only 37 spawns in the overworld.

Fortunately, Genshin Impact players can also acquire more of them through the Serenitea Pot's gardening system. Likewise, they can buy five of them from Flora every 3 days.

4) Molten Moment/Ashen Heart

The location of this trounce domain is south of Inazuma City (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both of these materials are primarily available through the Narukami Island: Tenshukaku trounce domain. Hence, players who wish to do it every week can get both materials for Itto and Gorou.

The former character requires Ashen Hearts, whereas the latter needs Molten Moments. If the player plans to forego raising either Itto or Gorou, they can also use the spare materials to convert it to another item or a Hellfire Butterfly.

3) Onikabuto

Genshin Impact players must collect 168 Onikabuto for Itto's ascensions. While the material has been around for a few versions of the game thus far, it has only had one use before Itto's debut.

Back then, players were able to use 30 of them to create an Electro Treasure Compass. Hence, players didn't have a need to farm it before Genshin Impact 2.3. There are 79 to find in Inazuma, so players will have to farm for nearly a week to get all of them for Itto.

2) Riftborn Regalia

Itto's banner was leaked to occur in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3, giving players ample time to farm Riftborn Regalia. This ascension material comes from the Golden Wolflord boss, who will debut in Genshin Impact 2.3.

As he needs 46 Riftborn Regalia, Genshin Impact players will have plenty to farm it before his banner is released. This item wasn't available in the previous versions of the game, so it's one that both new and old Travelers will have to farm.

It's not possible to farm it in Genshin Impact 2.2, so players will have to get busy farming it as soon as version 2.3 debuts.

1) Prithiva Topaz Slivers/Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones

Some bosses that drop these ascension materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

The three main playable characters featured in Genshin Impact 2.3 are Albedo, Gorou, and Itto. All three of them are Geo users, which means they all require Prithiva Topaz materials.

Hence, Genshin Impact players should farm them from:

Reward from Beneath the Dragon-Queller

Geo Hypostases

Golden Wolflords (a new boss in Genshin Impact 2.3)

Primo Geovishaps

Wolf of the North Challenge

Some of these bosses drop the other materials that players need for these characters in Genshin Impact. For example, the Geo Hypostasis drops the Basalt Pillar for Albedo, whereas the Golden Wolflord drops the Riftborn Regalia for Itto.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

