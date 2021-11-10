Is Albedo's banner returning to Genshin Impact 2.3?

Earlier today miHoYo announced their upcoming livestream event for Genshin Impact version 2.3, which got the community speculating as to what they can expect from the next major update.

The possibility for Albedo’s banner rerun was quite high even before the livestream event was announced, however, today’s tweet from the developers solidifies the community speculation even further.

#GenshinImpact The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/CXB0wP8ho5

Albedo’s rerun might be the first banner of Genshin Impact version 2.3

The tweet from Genshin Impact’s official handle shows the “chibi” caricatures of Aether, Gorou, and Albedo. Gorou has been confirmed to be a part of the upcoming event and will be released alongside Itto during the second banner of the 2.3 update.

Now with Albedo being shown with Gorou, the Genshin Impact community is quite certain that the Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius will definitely be having his banner rerun in the next update.

Leading up to the second phase of the Genshin Impact 2.2 update, there had been a strew of community leaks that pointed towards some of the things that the community can look forward to in 2.3

Leaks from sources like Lumie hinted towards the fact that the “Geo Trio” of Albedo, Gorou, and Itto will be the next big focus of the upcoming update. It was also hinted that Genshin Impact 2.3 will begin with Albedo’s first rerun, while Itto and Gorou will be a part of the second banner.

Another fact that puts a lot of emphasis on Albedo being the first banner is the arrival of a new 4-star sword, and content expansion focused on Dragonspire.

Itto is a Claymore user, while Gorou is a Geo-bow user, hence the coming of a new 4-star sword is a big hint to the fact that Albedo has a very high chance of getting his first rerun in Genshin Impact version 2.3.

With the livestream event scheduled for December 11, 2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), fans will finally get some official information on what the next major update has in store for miHoYo's title.

